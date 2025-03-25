Voices from Sudan: Dismantling Myths About the Current Crisis | #024

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

In a world infested with numbers and statistics, finding the human side of conflict can feel overwhelming.

This episode dives deeper, offering nuanced, personal perspectives that go beyond the headlines– stories that bring empathy and humanity to the forefront of the Sudanese Crisis.

In the face of the devastating reality in Sudan, stories of resilience and hope demand to be heard. Join us as Aya Ahmed (SFS’27) and Noon ElSharif (SFS’27), Sudanese students at GU-Q, share deeply personal perspectives on the ongoing conflict. This isn’t just news– it’s their lives, their families, and their homeland.

