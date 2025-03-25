Women as Change-Makers: From Doha to Washington D.C. | #020

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

In this episode of GU-Q Speaks, we shine a spotlight on the powerful role of women as change-makers. What does it mean to be a woman driving change in today’s world? How do the cultural contexts of Qatar and Washington influence their paths, challenges, and triumphs?

We are thrilled to feature three incredible women from the recent DC women’s trip hosted by Kaltham Al Suabey (class of 2024):

Prof. Maryam Alsada, a Postdoctoral Fellow at GU-Q with expertise in Historical Anthropology, Women and Gender in the Middle East, and histories of women in the Arabian Gulf.

Nafissa Sagdullaeva, class of 2026, a firm advocate for education as a catalyst for women empowerment, who has inspired young women through her multiple TEDx Youth Conference speeches.

Bayyan Qunebi, class of 2026, an IPOL major currently pursing a certificate in Media and Politics.

Through their stories, we explore the diverse ways in which women are leading efforts to make a difference both locally and internationally.

This episode delves into their personal journeys, the impact they’ve had, and the unique lessons they derived from their trip. Whether you’re interested in women’s empowerment, global policy, or just love a good story of resilience and leadership, this conversation is one you won’t want to miss.

Special thanks to Elaha Sadeq (class of 2026) for editing this episode.

Enjoy this finale episode of our summer series, and stay tuned for more exciting content coming your way next semester!

