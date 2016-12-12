Junior forward Isaac Copeland to transfer from Georgetown

Georgetown Head Coach John Thompson III announced Monday afternoon that junior forward Isaac Copeland will transfer from the school following the fall semester.

Copeland, a former 5-star recruit out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, showed promise during his freshman season after appearing in all 33 games. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game in the 2014-15 campaign. On Jan. 17 of that year, in what is arguably the most memorable moment of his Georgetown career, Copeland drained a corner three with 5.4 seconds remaining against Butler to give the Hoyas the victory.

In his sophomore campaign, Copeland averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 32.0 minutes per game, but his three-point field goal percentage fell from 38.9 percent to just 27.2 percent. Despite his increased production, the Blue and Gray posted their worst record in 44 years and missed postseason play. Copeland recorded a career high 32 points against Marquette in the team’s penultimate regular season game.

This season, Copeland was expected to be a major contributor for a revamped Georgetown (6-4, Big East) squad, but struggled with poor shooting and defensive woes. His field goal percentage dropped to a dismal 27.5 percent, and he failed to connect on a single three-pointer in seven games played. After starting the first five games of the season, Copeland was forced to come off the bench against Oklahoma State (7-2, Big 12) in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational. He suffered a facial injury in that game and has played just five minutes since.

It is unclear where Copeland plans to play in the future, but he will lack NCAA eligibility for a full year following the transfer.

Copeland is the sixth Hoya to transfer since the beginning of the 2012 season.

This piece will be updated as the story develops.