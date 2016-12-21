Nolan, Assisants Earn NSCAA Coaching Staff of the Year Award

The Georgetown women’s soccer team just turned in its best season in program history under the guidance of Head Coach Dave Nolan. The 13th year head coach was joined on the sideline by second year assistants Lyndse Hokanson and Kristen Meier, athletic trainer Tori Lycett and strength and conditioning coach Ben Hoffman.

After leading the Hoyas to a 20-3-3 record overall, including 6-1-2 in the Big East, a Big East Tournament Championship, and their first ever College Cup appearance, the group was voted NSCAA Coaching Staff of the Year.

Georgetown entered the season unranked but quickly outplayed their initial projection, reaching as high as No. 3 before finishing the season at No. 5.

The team controlled almost every game it played, scoring the second most goals in the nation (61). On the other end of the field, Georgetown regularly shut teams down. The defense was ranked 11th in the nation in goals-against average (0.56) and seventh in shutout percentage (.654).

After winning the first Big East championship in program history with a 2-0 dismantling of top-seeded Marquette and numerous marquee wins throughout the season, the Hoyas have high expectations for the season ahead. With rising senior midfielders Rachel Corboz and Chloe Knott set to return next season, Nolan and the rest of the staff will have veteran players at their disposal who will be vital if the team is to continue its recent success.

Ultimately, Nolan enjoys watching his team enjoy itself on the field.

“It’s about these guys making their mark, playing some good soccer along the way, and leaving their year and their college days with some special memories,” said Nolan.

The coaching staff will be honored at the NSCAA Awards Banquet in Los Angeles on January 13.