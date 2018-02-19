Georgetown track has strong outing in Winston-Salem

By:

02/19/2018

Georgetown sent middle distance runners junior Spencer Brown, sophomore Kenny Rowe, freshman Rey Rivera, and graduate student Amos Bartelsmeyer to represent the Men’s distance medley relay (DMR) team and senior middle distance/distance runner Piper Donaghu, senior sprinter Jody-Ann Knight, freshman middle distance runner Olivia Arizin, and graduate student middle distance/distance runner Meredith Rizzo to represent the Women’s DMR team at the UCS Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina over the weekend.

The Men’s team posted a 9:28.21 time, the second best in school history, propelled by an outstanding anchor leg from the All-American Bartelsmeyer. The team overall had great legs, but Bartelsmeyer’s stole the show. His split was not only a sub-four minute mile on the 1,600 meter, but was also more than two seconds faster than his competition’s. Bartelsmeyer’s effort combined with that of his teammates was enough to secure the victory for the Hoyas.

The Women’s team ran an 11:25.9, fast enough to earn them fourth place honors in the event.

Both teams will look to build off their success in preparation for the Big East Championships this weekend in Staten Island. Follow @GUVoiceSports for more updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information