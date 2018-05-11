Baseball Gets Revenge Against Mount St. Mary’s

By:

Last Tuesday, the Georgetown Hoyas baseball team (18-24, 4-5 Big East) hosted Mount St. Mary’s (17-24, 11-10 Northeast) for a midweek non-conference matchup. Both teams had played solid ball coming into the game, as the Hoyas had won 10 of 14 and the Mount nine of 11. One squad had to give, however, and the Blue & Gray were able to avenge their March 3 loss to the Mount with a 12-5 victory.

Freshman right-hander Owen Lamon got the ball for the Hoyas, marking his ninth start of the year, most among freshman Hoya pitchers. After Lamon settled in nicely, sending the Mount down in order in the top half of the first, the Hoyas jumped out to an early lead in the bottom half. Lamon was opposed by senior left-hander Jesse Archambault, who was making his 13th pitching appearance but first start of the season. After senior second baseman Jake Bernstein walked and advanced to third on a single from freshman catcher Ryan P. Davis, freshman shortstop Eddie McCabe brought him home on an RBI groundout. That marked McCabe’s team-leading 30th RBI of the season.

Both teams went down quietly in the second inning, but the Mount bats roared back in the third with a three-run rally. After Lamon lost his control and issued three consecutive walks, junior shortstop Patrick Causa ripped a bases-clearing double into the right-center gap. Mount St. Mary’s 3-1 lead, however, did not last long, as Archambault lost it just a half-inning later. Senior first baseman Alex Bernauer brought home Ryan P. Davis and McCabe with a triple down the right-field line, and sophomore center fielder Ryan M. Davis scored Bernauer with a sacrifice fly to left to make the score 4-3.

In the fourth, the Hoyas padded their lead with four more. Bernauer brought home Bernstein on a RBI ground out after a Bernstein double and Ryan P. Davis infield single. Then, junior third baseman Ryan Weisenberg singled home Davis and McCabe, who had reached on a walk, and advanced to second on the throw. Finally, Ryan M. Davis brought Weisenberg on a single up the middle. Lamon gave up two more runs in the fifth, his final inning, but did well to give Georgetown enough length in his start. Senior right-hander Kevin Superko relieved Lamon and fired pristine sixth and seventh innings, allowing no baserunners.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hoyas extended their lead to 11-5 on a two-run double by Bernauer and an RBI single by Ryan M. Davis. An inning later, they got their 12th and final run on a solo shot to right-field from senior right fielder Michael DeRenzi. That was DeRenzi’s first homer of the year. Senior right-handers Matt Randolph and Jimmy Swad closed the game out, as Randolph struck out the side in the eighth and Swad fired a scoreless ninth to slam the door on the Mount. Though this was not a save situation, Swad has settled in nicely into the closer’s role, sporting a 2.38 ERA on the year and securing seven saves.

Since Lamon finished the required five innings, he was able to even his season record at 3-3, while Archambault, who was pulled after 3.2 innings and seven earned runs, now sits at 0-1. The top six in the order was potent for the Hoyas on Tuesday, totalling for 11 hits and 11 RBIs. The top offensive performer was easily Bernauer, who tripled, doubled, walked, and racked up five RBIs.

The Blue & Gray will continue their six-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against the Villanova Wildcats (7-29, 0-9 Big East). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Shirley Povich Field. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and breaking news.