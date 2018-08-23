Women’s soccer’s top-15 matchup ends in scoreless draw

By:

The No. 15 Georgetown women’s soccer team (1-0-2, Big East) tied with No. 11 Duke (1-1-1, ACC) 0-0 on Thursday in the Hoyas 2018 home opener. The draw marks the second of the Hoyas short season, after playing double overtime against Virginia Tech (0-0-2, ACC), last weekend.

The game began fairly evenly, with both teams getting numerous chances. In the first half, the Hoyas recorded nine shots, four on goal, to Duke’s seven and three, respectively. For much of the half, the Hoyas retained possession in the midfield, but were unable to convert into goals.

“We were rushing it, we were forcing it,” head coach Dave Nolan said. “We had players trying to hit a wonder shot or trying to play a pass that was going to be an incredibly difficult pass.”

These problems continued for the Hoyas in the second half and both overtimes, as they remained unable to score. Despite a high volume of shots, many of the chances Georgetown created were shots from outside of the box or from difficult angles.

“It’s just a matter of figuring out when that opportunity should be taken,” graduate student forward Kyra Carusa said. “I think a few times, myself included, I got a little anxious, I got a little excited and took a shot too early when we should let the play develop a little bit more.”

While the offense struggled to net a goal, the defense remained strong and was able to control Duke standout senior forward Kayla McCoy, only allowing her to get two shots off. The stalwart defense led by sophomore Kelly Ann Livingstone and senior Jenna Staudt proved hard for the Duke front line to break. When they did, they were met by graduate student goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman, who in three games has only allowed one goal. She recorded eight saves in her 34th Georgetown career shutout.

“We play great defense,” Carusa said. “Our goalkeeper makes big time saves, and then up top we possess, we possess, but we’re not letting that shot go off. I think that’s the only thing that we need to get, but it’s coming around the corner.”

In the last two minutes of double overtime, when the game seemed all but over, senior forward Caitlin Farrell created the best chance the Hoyas had all game with a shot that slipped past redshirt sophomore goalie Brooke Heinsohn, but was stopped by Duke defenders on the line. In the midst of the excitement, the Blue Devils then brought the ball down the field in a last second effort, but were held off by Georgetown, and the game would end in a draw.

“We need to start getting some more players on the field,” Nolan said of the fatigue that comes with playing two double overtime games in a week. “Hopefully on Sunday, we can start getting some fresh bodies on the field.”

The Hoyas will take on Yale (Ivy League) on Sunday at Shaw Field at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along @GUVoiceSports for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice