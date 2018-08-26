Loyal fellows go down: Hoyas prevail over Bulldogs

By:

The No.15 Georgetown women’s soccer team (3-0-2, Big East) was frustrated. Down 1-0 to Yale (1-1-0, Ivy League) in the early moments, the Blue and Gray faced an uphill battle to get back into the win column. In the end, the Hoyas utilized their superior fitness and technique en route to a 3-1 victory, displaying the capabilities that led them to be pegged as preseason Big East favorites. But early on, the Bulldogs were in the driver’s seat.

“All of sudden we found ourselves with what we didn’t want, which is a goal down, against a team that we’ve given reason to have hope,” Georgetown head coach Dave Nolan said. “Give them credit, they came out with a game plan and their kids were up for the game.”

“It was good to show that we can go a goal down early and still come back from that, and still show the composure we needed to get the game back on our hands,” senior forward Caitlin Farrell said.

That first goal was scored off a breakaway opportunity, as Yale poked the ball past the halfway line and the Georgetown defense, leading to a one-on-one between Bulldogs junior forward Aerial Chavarin and Georgetown junior goalkeeper Lauren Gallagher. Though Gallagher blocked the initial attempt, Chavarin scored on the rebound to give her team the lead.

The Hoyas turned on their pressure towards the end of the first half, leading to a number of scoring chances before graduate senior Kyra Carusa put away a cross, off of a set piece, from junior midfielder Carson Nizialek with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

From there, the Hoyas had all the momentum heading into the second half, where they would continue their relentless pursuit of goals. Freshman forward Boo Jackson delivered the go-ahead score for Georgetown just three minutes into the period, curling a left-footed shot in from just outside the box.

But Georgetown wasn’t content with just two. Their defensive pressure continued to create opportunities for the offense, and finally put the game out of reach with 20 minutes left. This time, it was Farrell who delivered the knockout punch, assisted by Carusa.

“A big part of this game was pressing them, which helped us out a lot because we were always putting them under pressure and keeping them on their side,” Farrell said. “That resulted in my goal because we got a ball that Kyra played through, and then it was a really great ball, and I literally just had to touch it in.”

Heading into a matchup with crosstown rival George Washington (4-0, A-10), the Hoyas know that they will face another tough effort, and have room for improvement in their own performance.

“It’s another big game,” Nolan said of George Washington. “We’re a big act for any team, so we get everyone’s best effort. We got Yale’s best effort today. Their [George Washington’s] place is on the turf, which is always a difficult place to play, we know it’s going to be a challenge. We just have to keep plugging away, we got to get a little more efficient on the attack inside, and try and minimize some of our [bad]decision-making.”

The Hoyas return to action against the Colonials on Wednesday, and the match will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Kick-off is slated for 5:30 p.m ET.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information