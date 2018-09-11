GUSA President Resigns

By:

09/11/2018

This post has been updated

GUSA President Sahil Nair (SFS ‘19) resigned on Tuesday morning, effective immediately. His resignation was announced on GUSA’s Facebook page, and follows that of GUSA Vice President Naba Rahman (SFS ‘19) and the entire senior staff earlier in the day.

Nair did not release a statement regarding his resignation.

Rahman issued a statement stating that “The Vice President no longer feels she can continue to effectively serve in her role given the present environment within the organization.” Rahman did not elaborate on her statement.

The senior staff members also issued a statement “in affirmation” of the vice president. “Should a change of leadership occur, we would gladly remain in our positions within the organization to continue its important work,” statement read.

The resignations of Rahman and senior staff are expected to take effect Friday morning

Nair and Rahman were elected in February and took office in March.

Both were also on the Voice’s masthead during the 2015-2016 academic year.

This article will be updated with more information.

Update 9/11/2018 12:30

A statement from GUSA Chief of Staff Aaron Bennett (COL ’19) was released on the GUSA Facebook page rescinding the resignations of Rahman and the senior staff members who had announced their intent to resign earlier in the day.

“GUSA is entering a period of deep introspection and soul-searching. We plan on releasing a longer statement to provide the student body further explanation, clarity and direction as soon as we possibly can,” the statement read. “Until then, we ask the student body to offer us patience in the short-term to wade through extraordinarily sensitive issues and decide on a path forward.”