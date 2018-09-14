Men’s Soccer Starts Conference Play Against Xavier

By:

09/14/2018

The Georgetown men’s soccer team (3-1-1, Big East) will take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0-3, Big East) this Saturday at 1pm ET. This game will mark the first conference game of the season for both teams and will be held at Georgetown’s Shaw Field.

The Hoyas enter Saturday’s game looking to build on their momentum and add to their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Yale (0-2, Ivy League). Georgetown looked sharp early and often, scoring early into the game and adding to their lead in the second half. Georgetown will look to their offensive leaders junior forwards Achara and Ethan Lochner, and sophomore forward Derek Dodson, to continue to score and generate good energy as the season progresses. The Hoyas defense has been stellar all season, only letting up 4 goals all year. The senior defender duo of Peter Schropp and Brendan McDonough will be the anchors of the defensive line and be tasked with stopping the high scoring Xavier offense.

The Musketeers have not lost yet this season and are coming into Saturday’s game after a 0-0 tie against No.6 Kentucky (4-0-1, SEC) on Tuesday in Cincinnati. Xavier’s defense has been good all season, only surrendering one goal. Its defense is lead by redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Zachary Nelson, who is posting a .933 save percentage coming into Saturday’s game. The scoring has been very balanced for Xavier this season with six players having at least one goal on the season. The Musketeer’s offense is lead by senior midfielder Simon Hestness who leads the team with four goals and ten points on the season.

For live updates and breaking new follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at www.guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications