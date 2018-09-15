Women’s Soccer Finishes Non-Conference Play Against Columbia

By:

The No. 10 Georgetown women’s soccer team (5-0-1, Big East) will take on the Columbia Lions (3-3-1, Ivy League) this Sunday at 1pm ET. This game will be the last non-conference game for the Hoyas and will be held at Georgetown’s Shaw Field.

The Hoyas enter Sunday’s game looking to build on their momentum and add to their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Princeton (5-2, Ivy League). Georgetown looked good early in the game, with senior forward Caitlin Farrell scoring midway through the first half. The Hoyas then added to their lead in the second half when graduate student forward Kyra Carusa scored on a penalty kick to seal the victory. Georgetown will continue to look to both Farrell and Carusa to continue to score and lead the team through the rest of the season. The Hoyas defense has been stellar all season, only letting up three goals. They are led by junior defender Meaghan Nally and senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman who will be tasked with stopping the Columbia offense.

The Lions come into Sunday’s game following a 2-0 loss to Hofstra (5-3-0, CAA), and will look to snap a two game losing streak as they face Georgetown. Columbia’s offense is led by sophomore midfielder Gracie Wall and freshman forward Mallaika Tomar. Wall leads the team in goals with two, while Tomar leads the team with four assists. The defense is anchored by senior goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse. Whitehouse comes into Sunday’s game with a .784 save percentage and 29 saves on the year.

Image Credits: Alex Lewontin/The Georgetown Voice