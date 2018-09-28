New Program Director looks to engage students at KI

While freshmen moved into their dorms, wrapped up NSO, and started classes, someone else was also settling into campus —Juan Belmán Guerrero, the new program director for the Georgetown University Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor.

“[The biggest challenge] has been just remembering everyone’s name, all the different departments we work with, and the different organizations here on campus and out in the city,” Belmán said. “My colleagues have been wonderful and very supportive in my transition here.”

The Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, or KI for short, is Georgetown’s arm for engaging with issues relating

to workers’ rights and labor movements. Since 2009, the center has undertaken political and economic projects from a working class perspective, a position in keeping with the Jesuit, and more broadly Catholic, tradition of engagement with the labor movement.

As program manager, Belmán’s primary responsibility is engaging with students and helping them get involved with projects affiliated with the KI and its mission to advocate for workers and economic justice.

“[Program manager] is our most student-interactive position,” said Joseph McCartin, director of the KI. “It’s key for the person who does that work to be able to interact well with a wide range of students.”

The student-oriented nature of Belmán’s position was reflected in the hiring process. In a first for the KI, students who had participated in its programs consulted the staff, interviewing the finalists for the position and giving their approving the decision to hire Belmán.

“They loved our candidates that they met, and it confirmed our good feeling about Juan,” McCartin said. “He underwent an experience at college that we find a lot of students who get involved in our work undergo. He didn’t go to college thinking he wanted to get involved in issues like worker rights, but it was while there that he became exposed to it, and started to think differently about his future. Having gone through that experience himself, he’s really able to reach out to a whole range of students.”

Belmán started work on Aug. 13, replacing former program manager Nick Wertsch (LAW ’18), who departed in May following his graduation from the Georgetown University Law Center. Belmán was a first-generation DACAmented college student at the University of Texas, Austin. After graduating, he stayed in Austin and worked for the Workers Defense Project, where he advised providers of legal services for immigrants, helping them coordinate with each other so they were better able to refer clients and collaborate on cases.

“Because of my experience with immigrant rights in Texas, I hope that I can support students and introduce them to that kind of work,” Belmán said. “Here at KI we focus on labor, so I hope I can bring some experience about the intersection of labor and immigrant rights.”