Women’s Soccer looks to clinch Big East regular season crown against Butler

10/20/2018

The undefeated, No. 4 Georgetown women’s soccer team (14-0-2, 7-0 Big East) will take on the Butler bulldogs (11-4-1, 5-1-1 Big East) this Sunday. The match will be held at 1 p.m. ET on Georgetown’s Shaw Field.

The Hoyas will be looking to get their fourteenth straight win and secure the Big East regular season title. On Thursday evening, Georgetown defeated a resilient Marquette squad (3-11-2, 1-5-1 Big East) 2-1 in double OT. After numerous chances throughout the game, senior forward Caitlin Farrell slotted one home in the 102nd minute to give the Hoyas the victory. Farrell is currently on a ten-game scoring streak and will definitely be a key player in Georgetown’s matchup with Butler.

Butler, currently in second place in the Big East, enters Sunday’s matchup following a 1-0 victory over Creighton (6-9, 3-4 Big East). Although they only scored one goal, they outshot Creighton 21-3. Butler will continue to look to freshman forward Anja Savich who has seven goals and three assists this season. Georgetown head coach Dave Nolan described Savich as “a big, strong target that can hold the ball up, is deceptively fast, and has a nose for goal.” Furthermore, Butler’s clean sheet against Creighton was its ninth shutout of the season. Their strength at both offense and defense should provide a difficult challenge for this stellar Georgetown team. Nolan also pointed out that the Bulldogs will be seeking revenge.

“Their season ended last year with us. We took the regular season crown, we took the conference tournament, so this is probably the game they have been looking at all year.”

The game will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network and tracked at www.guhoyas.com. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice