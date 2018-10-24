GUSA Senate passes resolution in support of singing GUTS bus driver

By:

10/24/2018

The GUSA senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting GUTS bus driver Larry Calloway during its Oct. 21 meeting.

Calloway is known for singing and giving short speeches on his bus rides. These expressions can be religious in nature, and were reported to the Office of Transportation Management as offensive. The office has asked Calloway to refrain from any religious songs or discussion on his routes.

Senators Connor Brennan (SFS ’22) and Aiden Burke (MSB ’22) introduced a resolution in support of Calloway, asking the university to allow Calloway to sing and to promote free speech in general.

Debate surrounded a clause citing the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) stating that Georgetown had a poor record concerning freedom of speech. Many senators expressed concern FIRE was a biased source and should not be included. The clause was ultimately removed.

Brennan expressed a desire to pass the resolution in order to represent the student body, asserting the majority of students supported Calloway. Senator Leo Arnett (SFS ‘22) echoed this, and said the issue had gotten a sufficient amount of coverage and that the resolution would look favorably upon GUSA.

Several senators said they felt Calloway’s singing was part of campus culture.

During the meeting, the senate also approved executive appointments to the Campus Affairs, Operations, and other standing committees, some of which had been appointed by the previous executive.

The first meetings of the senate’s standing committees will take place this week. The full senate will convene again Oct. 28.