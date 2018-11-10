Men’s soccer looks to repeat and Big East Tournament champions

By:

The No. 19 Georgetown men’s soccer team (11-4-3, 6-2-1 Big East) will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-8-3, 5-3-1 Big East) this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Shaw Field. This game will be for the Big East Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA College Cup.

The Hoyas enter Sunday’s game following a 4-0 victory against the Providence Friars (10-7-2, 6-2-1 Big East) in the Big East semifinal. Georgetown looked aggressive and in control of the game as they battled the Friar defense. Georgetown will look to their offensive leaders, forwards sophomore Derek Dodson and junior Achara, who have scored nine and six goals, respectively, on the season. They will be joined by junior defender Dylan Nealis and senior midfielder Kyle Zajec, who lead the team with 13 combined assists.

The Golden Eagles enter Sunday’s game coming off an upset win against No. 17 Creighton (11-4-3, 7-1-1 Big East) in the other Big East semifinal advancing on penalty kicks 10-9 after a 1-1 draw through 110 minutes. Marquette struggled to find their groove earlier in the season, with only four wins in their first 11 matches. Midway through the season, the Golden Eagles began to find success and earned their way into the Big East Tournament. Marquette’s offense is led by junior midfielder Luka Prpa, who has 18 points on the season. He is supported by freshman forward Lukas Sunesson and junior defender Patrick Seagrist who have combined for eight goals this year. The defense is led by senior goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who has saved 85.4 percent of the shots he’s faced coming into Sunday’s game.

The game will be broadcast on FS2 and can be tracked at www.guhoyas.com. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker