Men’s basketball falls to LMU in Jamaica

11/17/2018

The Georgetown men’s basketball team (3-1, Big East) was was defeated by Loyola Marymount (4-0, West Coast) by a score of 65-52 on Friday evening in the first game of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic. Senior center Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman forward Josh LeBlanc scored 12 off the bench. As a team, however, the Hoyas struggled from behind the arc with a 15.8 percent 3-point percentage. They were also out-rebounded 42-30.

After a tightly contested start with seven lead changes, the Hoyas built a 26-21 halftime lead with a 6-1 run in the final three minutes of the first half. The first half of play featured a defensive showdown, as both teams shot under 40 percent, and they combined for 12 turnovers.

LMU dominated in the early minutes of the second half with an 15-2 run, taking a 36-28 lead. After the under-16 media timeout, the Hoyas bounced back, bringing the game within four points with 14 minutes to play. After that, however, it went downhill for the Blue and Gray, as the Lions went on a 16-7 run, bringing the score to 54-39 with 5:22 to go. The Hoyas fought back in the final minutes of the game, but it was not enough, as LMU came out with a decisive win.

The Hoyas look to bounce back in their return to the court on Sunday against South Florida (2-0, Big American Athletic). Tip-off is slated for 12 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: John Picker