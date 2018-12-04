The Weekly List: Christmastime Classics

CHOKE ME WITH TINSEL, IT’S CHRISTMASTIME!
1. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé
What better way to kick off the December month than a bit of Bublé? This wintery song will fill you with the Christmas cheer you need to get through a cold, cold month. There is no finer song to wake up to in the dark, at 5pm, after a nap that leaves you feeling utterly and completely hopeless.
2. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
It’s cuffing season! This is the perfect song to seduce your significant other into returning back into your arms after a long day at Lau.
3. Santa Baby – Glee Cast
Yes, it’s 2018. Yes, I still think about Glee. Yes, I still think Santana deserved better.
4. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
FIGHT ME. I miss the baby faced Bieber days more than I can explain.
5. Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
The song to sing on your way to Tombs when you, inevitably, have cuffed no one. Alcohol saves. So does Elvis Presley.
6. White Christmas – Otis Redding
Ah, Otis. This man can serenade me to sleep any day. His cover makes me feel like I’m sitting by a warm fire, sipping hot chocolate, wrapped in multiple soft blankets, and not staring down the barrel of finals.
7. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Darren Criss
Darren Criss was my sexual awakening and his specific cover of this song reinvigorated by pre-teen love for Christmas. That video of him in the blue Dalton hoodie with the perfectly curled hair? I’m weak.
8. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Frank Sinatra
No Christmas playlist is complete without some Sinatra. Let this retro track take you back to the age of classic Hollywood. Spin around in a red velvet dress. Put on that tux. Watch the snow fall and the lights twinkle. It’s a magical capitalist time.
9. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
Look, this is not only, most probably, the biggest Christmas banger, but also one of the best pop songs of all time. I have never seen a song evoke such immediate joy, or dread, as Mariah’s magnum opus.
Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese
