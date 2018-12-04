The Weekly List: Christmastime Classics

By:

12/04/2018

CHOKE ME WITH TINSEL, IT’S CHRISTMASTIME!

1. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé

What better way to kick off the December month than a bit of Bublé? This wintery song will fill you with the Christmas cheer you need to get through a cold, cold month. There is no finer song to wake up to in the dark, at 5pm, after a nap that leaves you feeling utterly and completely hopeless.

2. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love

It’s cuffing season! This is the perfect song to seduce your significant other into returning back into your arms after a long day at Lau.

3. Santa Baby – Glee Cast

Yes, it’s 2018. Yes, I still think about Glee. Yes, I still think Santana deserved better.

4. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

FIGHT ME. I miss the baby faced Bieber days more than I can explain.

5. Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley

The song to sing on your way to Tombs when you, inevitably, have cuffed no one. Alcohol saves. So does Elvis Presley.

6. White Christmas – Otis Redding

Ah, Otis. This man can serenade me to sleep any day. His cover makes me feel like I’m sitting by a warm fire, sipping hot chocolate, wrapped in multiple soft blankets, and not staring down the barrel of finals.

7. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Darren Criss

Darren Criss was my sexual awakening and his specific cover of this song reinvigorated by pre-teen love for Christmas. That video of him in the blue Dalton hoodie with the perfectly curled hair? I’m weak.

8. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Frank Sinatra

No Christmas playlist is complete without some Sinatra. Let this retro track take you back to the age of classic Hollywood. Spin around in a red velvet dress. Put on that tux. Watch the snow fall and the lights twinkle. It’s a magical capitalist time.

9. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Look, this is not only, most probably, the biggest Christmas banger, but also one of the best pop songs of all time. I have never seen a song evoke such immediate joy, or dread, as Mariah’s magnum opus.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese