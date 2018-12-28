Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Kicks Off Big East Play Against Xavier

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (6-5, Big East) begins its Big East slate hosting Xavier (9-2, Big East) at 5:00 p.m. ET in McDonough Arena on Saturday. The game will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network and live stats will be available on guhoyas.com.

The Hoyas capped off their non-conference slate with a 30-point win over Rider (4-7, MAAC), while the Musketeers have won their last two.

Graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako led the Hoyas with 25 points against Rider, and she was helped by double-digit efforts from graduate student guard Mikayla Venson and senior guard Dionna White. Those three have led Georgetown’s scoring effort this season, averaging a combined 41 points per game. White also pulled down 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season, and she and Adomako are the team’s two leading rebounders with 8.5 and 7.3 per game, respectively. The Hoyas are looking to get off to a quick start in conference play to improve on the 9-9 mark they set in each of the past three seasons.

Xavier finished last year’s Big East season at 3-15. They will look to sophomore forward A’riana Gray and junior guard Na’Teisha Owens for points, as they have 13.8 and 12.3 per game, respectively. Gray also averages a double-double with 10.1 rebounds, and presents a difficult matchup down low for sophomore center Breonna Mayfield or junior forward Anita Kelava. In their last game against New Orleans (4-5, SLC), however, sophomore forward Deja Ross and freshman guard Lauren Wasylson were forced to shoulder the offensive load with Gray and Owens combining for just nine points.

Georgetown swept last year’s series between the two teams.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice