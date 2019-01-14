The Weekly List: New Year, New Beginnings

By:

01/14/2019

Welcome back to another semester of questionable nutrition and inevitable all-nighters, Hoyas! You may have started off 2019 with deep self-reflection and a long list of resolutions or you may have decided to just wing it. Whatever the case, here’s a playlist for any and all new beginnings.

1. Sleeping at Last: “January White”

“In spite of history / Hope is January white”

The gentle percussion and ukulele strings in the quiet opening measures give you a sense of something waiting to happen.

2. The 1975: “Give Yourself A Try”

“You’re getting spiritually enlightened at 29 / So just give yourself a try / Won’t you give yourself a try?”

This kicks off with a strong, catchy beat that doesn’t relent for the rest of the song. It’s depressing but hopeful at the same time.

3. Lost Kings: “When We Were Young”

“For a second, for a minute can we go? / Can we go back when we were young”

When time starts moving too fast, soft electronic beats and echoing vocals never fail to evoke nostalgia.

4. Gabe Dixon: “All Will Be Well”

“All will be well / Even after all the promises / You’ve broken to yourself”

Featured in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation, this is a comforting acoustic song for when you need some reassurance.

5. Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

“Look what you taught me / And for that, I say / Thank you, next”

It is always an appropriate time for this moving-on anthem from the queen of pop.

6. The Temper Trap: “Sweet Disposition”

“A moment, a love / A dream aloud / A kiss, a cry / Our right, our wrongs”

Just listening to the underlying beat of this song gets your blood flowing. Celebrate the past and get excited for what is to come.

7. Mikky Ekko: “Smile”

“But the future is forgiven, so smile”

You’ll find yourself smiling along to this explosive chorus.

8. Imagine Dragons: “Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older)”

“You gotta live your life / While your blood is boiling / These doors won’t open / While you stand and watch them”

Is it obvious from this playlist how much I love percussion? This song is full of heavy-landing beats and will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese