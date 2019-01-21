Women’s Tennis Begins 2019 Season with Defeat to Army

By:

01/21/2019

The Georgetown women’s tennis team (0-1, Big East) opened their 2019 season play on Saturday with a 6-1 defeat to the Army Black Knights (1-1, Patriot League) in Arlington, Va.

In doubles action, senior Risa Nakagawa and freshman Elena de Santis earned a 7-5 victory, though the overall doubles matches were taken by Army, 2-1. In singles, senior Sydney Goodson earned a 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 victory while sophomore Sofie Moenster and freshman Renee Repella each lost in three sets.

The Hoyas return to action, for their second match of the season, on Friday, when they take on the Butler Bulldogs (1-2, Big East) in Griffith, Indiana. The match is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports for more updates, breaking news, and coverage of Georgetown sports.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications