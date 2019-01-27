Women’s Basketball Can’t Keep up with Seton Hall on the Road

By:

On Sunday, the Georgetown women’s basketball team (9-11, 3-6 Big East) fell on the road to Seton Hall (13-7, 5-4 Big East) by a score of 76-63. This was the second consecutive loss for the Hoyas after falling to St. John’s (9-11, 2-7 Big East) on Friday. Despite a double-double from graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako and a valiant comeback effort, the Pirates prevailed, largely through junior forward Shadeen Samuels and her 28 points.

Georgetown got off to a nice start following a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper from graduate student guard Mikayla Venson to start the game, but the two teams went scoreless for three minutes afterward. A fast break three from senior guard Nicole Jimenez put the Pirates up 6-5. Two free throws and a layup from Samuels gave Seton Hall a 10-5 advantage, but Adomako converted a jumper and two free throws of her own to bring the Hoyas within one. Samuels hit from beyond the arc with about two minutes left, but that was the last time either team would score in a low-scoring period.

Seton Hall seemed to find their rhythm in the second. Samuels knocked down two more threes to open the quarter, and despite White hitting a deep ball of her own, the Pirates held a 19-12 lead. The Hoyas were able to keep the game within reach, but were not able to close the deficit. Two more threes from Jimenez and one from sophomore guard/forward Desiree Elmore helped Seton Hall to a 36-26 lead at the half. White scored nine points in the second to keep the game relatively close.

After the intermission, Seton Hall threatened to turn the game into a blowout. A fast break three by senior guard Inja Butina opened the period, and five more points from Samuels, including a successful and-one, stretched the Pirates’ lead to 48-31 with just under six minutes remaining in the quarter. On the brink of collapse, however, the Hoyas began to steadily chip away at the gap. Five consecutive points from Venson, followed by eight consecutive from Adomako, including two threes, made up a 13-0 Georgetown run which brought the Blue & Gray back within four. Free throws from junior guard Kaela Hilaire stopped the bleeding for Seton Hall, but Georgetown remained within four, down 52-48, entering the final period.

In the fourth, however, it seemed that the Hoyas had run out of steam. Samuels and Jimenez combined for nine points right out the gate, restoring the Pirates’ double-digit lead. A three from Venson and four points from Adomako cut the deficit to six, but a three by Hilaire and a three-point play by Butina snuffed out another comeback. The Pirates were 7-for-7 on free throws to end the game and wrap up their second straight Big East victory.

Adomako finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, while Venson tallied 18 points including four 3-pointers. Senior guard Dionna White also scored in double figures, recording 13 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. While Samuels led the charge for the Pirates, Jimenez totalled 17 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. With the loss, the Hoyas are now 28-37 all-time against Seton Hall.

Georgetown will return home to McDonough Arena on Friday and face Creighton (10-10, 4-5 Big East), hoping to right the ship. Meanwhile, the Pirates will continue their home stand against Xavier (10-10, 1-8 Big East) on Friday. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all winter sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice