Hoyas of the Week (2/18 – 2/24)

02/25/2019

Welcome to ‘Hoyas of the Week,’ where we take a look at some outstanding performances in the past week across all of Georgetown’s athletic programs.

Lawrence Leake – Men’s Track & Field

Sophomore Lawrence Leake had an exceptional outing at Saturday’s Big East Indoor Track Championships and was named the meet’s Men’s High Point Track Performer for his efforts. In the 200-meter dash, he had the best qualifying time with a 21.71 second performance and then improved on that time with a time of 21.67 seconds in the finals to take first place. In the 400-meter, Leake was back at it again with the top prelim time of 48.03 before taking home the title with a 47.48 run in the finals. Both performances were personal bests for the Huntington, NY native and both times were top-five results in Georgetown history. Overall, Leake contributed 22.5 points to the Hoya cause, helping them secure a third place finish in Geneva, OH. “Lawrence was incredible and truly competed like a champion,” director of track & field Julie Culley said. “He gave us absolutely everything he had and inspired his teammates to do the same.”

Dionna White – Women’s Basketball

After struggling during Georgetown’s three-game skid earlier this month, senior guard Dionna White was back to her dominant ways over her final two home games last week. On Friday, White keyed a comeback victory over Seton Hall. Her team went down 16-3 after the first quarter, and it looked like they were in for another blowout loss, but White’s energy on both ends of the floor sparked a second half surge that led to a 51-43 victory. She finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals. She also went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. In a neck-and-neck Senior Day matchup with St. John’s on Sunday, White again put her array of talents on full display. She notched a season-high 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the 82-80 win. White was named Big East Player of the Week for her all-around excellence over the two games.

Morgan Ryan – Women’s Lacrosse

The No. 18 Hoyas continued to fire on all cylinders this week with their third straight win to begin the season. On Saturday, they faced Drexel on Cooper Field and took down the Dragons, 16-5. Senior attacker Morgan Ryan led the way with four goals. Her first came off an assist from senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst seven minutes into the game to put Georgetown up 2-0. After two more Hoya goals, Drexel finally got on the board, but that was immediately followed by an explosive 5-0 Georgetown run sparked by Ryan’s second goal. Ryan completed her hat trick just 21 seconds into the second half, assisted for a second time by junior attacker Emily Ehle. Seven minutes later, Ryan grabbed her fourth goal of the afternoon, this time unassisted, to put her team up double digits. “We move the ball very well. We went for the easy looks and not trying to force things, so I think that really showed today on the offensive side,” Ryan said postgame.

Drew Carbone – Men’s Swimming

Last week, both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in the Big East Championships in East Meadow, NY. The men’s team finished in second place, due in no small part to sophomore Drew Carbone, who makes his second appearance on ‘Hoyas of the Week.’ The Chelmsford, MA native broke his own record in the 200-yard backstroke in prelims, and then broke it again during the finals. He finished in 1:43.77, more than a second ahead of the second-place Villanova finisher. In the final event of the meet, Carbone again competed as part of Georgetown’s squad for the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Hoyas broke the program record by more than a second with a time of 3:00.97, and finished just .73 seconds out of first place. Carbone got some additional hardware, as he was named the Big East Male Most Outstanding Swimmer for the second consecutive year.

Image Credits: Design: Margaux Fontaine/The Georgetown Voice, Images: Georgetown Athletics Communications