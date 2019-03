By:

03/02/2019

The No. 18 Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (4-1, Big East) prevailed against Delaware (2-3, CAA) on Saturday afternoon, winning 15-11. The Hoyas were once again led by their two leading scorers, senior attackers Taylor Gebhardt and Morgan Ryan, who finished the day with four goals each, but the team supplemented its two attacking stars, with four other players scoring. Delaware got hat tricks from two players, junior attackers Christine Long and Sydney Rausa, but the Blue Hens struggled to test senior goalkeeper Haelle Chomo beyond that, forcing just five saves from the Georgetown keeper.

It was Delaware that scored first though, with Long putting the ball in the net, but Georgetown answered back with goals from junior attacker Emily Ehle and senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst. The Blue Hens came back with goals from junior midfielder Claire D’Antonio and Long to take a 3-2 lead, but the Hoyas exploded for a 4-0 run on goals from Gebhardt, junior attacker Michaela Bruno, junior midfielder Natalia Lynch, and Ryan made it a 6-3 game with six different Georgetown scorers. Five minutes later, Delaware had the game tied at six, with Rausa’s first goal sandwiched by a pair from junior attacker Sarah Bedard. Gebhardt and Long traded goals to finish the fast-paced half knotted up at 7-7.

The Blue Hens managed to contain the Hoyas by keeping every stat category close. The teams had 11 shots each, though all of Georgetown’s were on target, and Georgetown, who typically earns a few extra possessions by dominating draw controls, only led that category 8-7 at halftime. The Hoyas led ground balls 6-5, while each team had the same number of clearances and free position shots, and neither took care of the ball particularly well, committing 19 total turnovers. Once again, Delaware came out of the half the stronger of the two teams, with junior midfielder Mia DeRuggiero giving the Blue Hens an 8-7 lead three minutes into the second half.

Lynch and Gebhardt scored two goals in 39 seconds to answer, but Delaware wouldn’t go away, with Rausa tying the game 9-9. From there though, the Hoyas finally showed their superiority, with Bruno, Gebhardt, and Ryan scoring three unanswered goals to make it 12-9. Rausa pulled one back for the Blue Hens, but Georgetown went on another 3-0 scoring run, with a goal from Whitehurst and two from Ryan sealing the contest with 5:07 to go. D’Antonio grabbed a consolation goal, but the damage was done for Delaware.

The Hoyas return home on Tuesday to host crosstown rival George Washington (1-3, Atlantic 10) at 3:00 p.m. ET. For coverage of that game, as well as the rest of Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications