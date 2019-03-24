GUSA senate elections, 272 referendum, to be held April 11

GUSA senate elections, 272 referendum, to be held April 11

By:
03/24/2019

The GUSA Senate election campaign period will begin on April 4, according to an email sent to students this week by the GUSA Election Committee, a body tasked with the planning and oversight of all student elections.

The April 11 election will be for eighteen total seats in the GUSA Senate. There will be six representatives elected from each rising class of seniors, juniors and sophomores. Six representatives from the freshman class will be elected next fall.

There are no requirements for candidates to run other than attending an information session, and candidates must declare before the campaign period begins. No public campaigning is allowed until midnight on April 4.

Students will be able to learn more about the candidates through posters and events hosted by the candidates. Each candidates has a $50 spending limit for campaign materials.

The ballot will also include a referendum to “Establish a New GU272 Legacy and Create the Reconciliation Contribution.” If passed, it would create a $27.20 fee to be collected from students each semester which would be used to benefit the descendants of the 272 slaves sold by the university in 1838.

About Author

Annemarie Cuccia

Annemarie Cuccia Annemarie Cuccia is a freshman in the SFS studying International Politics. Her life has been described as "resembling a bad sitcom."


You may also like

On the Record: Outgoing GUSA President Juan Martinez and Vice President Kenna Chick
GUSA Senate Receives FinApp Presentation, Confirms Exec Nominees
GUSA FinApp Committee Hosts Annual Budget Summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching