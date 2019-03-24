GUSA senate elections, 272 referendum, to be held April 11

By:

The GUSA Senate election campaign period will begin on April 4, according to an email sent to students this week by the GUSA Election Committee, a body tasked with the planning and oversight of all student elections.

The April 11 election will be for eighteen total seats in the GUSA Senate. There will be six representatives elected from each rising class of seniors, juniors and sophomores. Six representatives from the freshman class will be elected next fall.

There are no requirements for candidates to run other than attending an information session, and candidates must declare before the campaign period begins. No public campaigning is allowed until midnight on April 4.

Students will be able to learn more about the candidates through posters and events hosted by the candidates. Each candidates has a $50 spending limit for campaign materials.

The ballot will also include a referendum to “Establish a New GU272 Legacy and Create the Reconciliation Contribution.” If passed, it would create a $27.20 fee to be collected from students each semester which would be used to benefit the descendants of the 272 slaves sold by the university in 1838.