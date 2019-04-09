The Weekly List: Live Registration

By:

04/09/2019

Live registration is on its way. In an attempt to prep you for it, here are some songs to accompany you through this frightening new journey.

“Help!” by The Beatles

Live? Why is it live? What did you ever do to deserve this disruptive change in your life?? What happened to pre-registration and then registration, the system you thought would never betray you, the thing you thought you could always count on?! All in all, this panicky feeling is understandable. Luckily for you, the fear and shock is neatly encapsulated and clearly communicated in the song’s chorus: “Help!”

“We Can Work it Out” by The Beatles

So, you’ve found yourself scanning through all the registrar’s videos (which are actually turning out to be a big help..). Maybe, just maybe, you’re starting to formulate the beginnings of an understanding on how this whole thing is going to go. Perhaps you’ve even marked down your time slot, and now you’re planning next semester’s schedule. Things could be looking up.

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

You see the sea of courses. SO MANY TIMES. SO MANY OPTIONS. It’s all SO MUCH. You NEED the pounding beat to lift you up to the skies where you deserve to be. You can do this. You were BORN to do this. Hit play for the boost of a lifetime.

“I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift

It’s time to lament because you realize how many alternatives you need to account for!!! Why is registration always so complicated? One step forward, and three steps back?! This is not what you signed up for. It feels like you’re drowning in CRNs…

“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Just then, you see it. THE class. The one you NEED to have next semester…but you realize the uncertainty before you. Will you two make it out alive together? Oh, but the chances are so slim!! Three seats left? Only time will tell…

“Chasing Pavements” by Adele

You might feel like giving up. You might’ve lost out on a class you really wanted to get into. But if you’ve put yourself on the waitlist, that’s all you can do. It’s in the hands of fate. Allow yourself time to wallow with Queen Adele’s gloomy, desperate music—perfect for gazing out of a window while it rains, too.

“Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé

Ok, so maybe you didn’t make it into a certain class you wanted. If that’s the case, then don’t be down! There’s always next semester. Instead, a perfect replacement class is just out there waiting for you, if you have the gumption to find it. Sure, it wasn’t your first choice, but it might just surprise you. This could be the start of something wonderful…or maybe we’ll settle for interesting.

“We’re All In This Together” by High School Musical Cast

No matter what class you’re in, we’ve all been thrown this curveball in a game called Georgetown life. We need to stick together. This tween throwback will remind you of a simpler time, and the catchy chorus will propel you forward.

“The Light is Coming” by Ariana Grande

You’re almost done. You see the end of the road upon you. Let the tension out and the hope in with this overlooked and underrated (I said what I said!) anthem from Miss Grande.

“This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

You’re tired. It’s been a long road. You shed blood, sweat, and tears, but…you did it. Celebrate!!! The time for actually facing what you’ve got yourself into is a task for another day…

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese