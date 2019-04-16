The Weekly List: Songs to Listen to While You Stare Into the Void

By:

Do you ever just…screech? I can’t quite put this feeling into words, but as we creep closer and closer to Georgetown Day and the pain and suffering of finals season, a sensation of deep-rooted unease has begun to creep over me. I can’t bring you the inner peace that you crave, but I can give you a banging playlist for that existential dread. I hope that this soundtrack will at least make your long stretches of staring into the void more exciting. For this Weekly List, I chose to compile a playlist that captures the emotions displayed in this meme:

1. “Living Room Song” by the Wonder Years

This is a song about the world ending, so it really allows you to lean into those moments of pure hopelessness that you might be feeling. The upside to this one is that “Living Room Song” is also about all the wonderful friends who can surround you while that meteor takes us all out.

2. “Baby I’m Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

This song is annoyingly cute. It makes me sick, frankly, and every time I hear it, it adds ten years of haunting happy couples onto my afterlife. I’m disgusted, but I’m also kind of jamming.

3. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

If I didn’t slip Fleetwood Mac onto this playlist, my name wouldn’t be Katherine Randolph. I know that “Dreams” can feel a little overplayed at times, but that’s just because it’s so damn good. Need a break from that stats homework to cry? Turn on this song, lay face down on the floor of your Copley dorm room, and let Stevie Nicks whisk you away from all of this.

4. “Sober II (Melodrama)” by Lorde

As an album, Melodrama is the epitome of angst. Remember when Lorde created the best album of 2017, only for it to be snubbed at the Grammys? I do. I never forget. The Recording Academy might be trash, but that doesn’t mean you are. “Sober II” is the perfect banger for those moments when you just want to pick up 24K Magic (2016) and smash it into a thousand tiny pieces.

5. “Run Away with Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Honestly….in these dark times, Carly Rae Jepsen is our last hope for world peace. If you’re seeking to quell that inner turmoil, just turn on Emotion (2015) and let the sweet voice of one of the most iconic women in pop soothe your soul. Carly Rae Jepsen will fight off your demons, if only you let her.

6. “Your Dog” by Soccer Mommy

“Your Dog” is a tune that says “get off my dick” without actually including the words “get off my dick,” and I think that’s both brave and valuable in times like these. Also, it totally slaps, so there’s that.

7. “High Horse” by Kacey Musgraves

Frustrated with the SFS kid who just decided to “play the devil’s advocate” in your history recitation for the 67th time this semester? Tired of hearing nerds on Lau 2 brag about how they haven’t gotten more than two hours since spring break? Ready to punch the next person who mentions their super cool, super paid summer internship? Put in your headphones and let Kacey Musgraves gently yeehaw you into a state of peace.

8. “Tiger Teeth” by WALK THE MOON

Wow! When you really need to trigger some tears just so you can move on from this intense feeling of emptiness, this is the song for you. “Tiger Teeth” has that special pairing of a catchy, lively melody and absolutely heartbreaking lyrics. Break up with your on again, off again significant other, Weekly List reader, and listen to Walk the Moon as they remind you that you’ll probably never be the person you were before you met them.

While we appreciate the sentiment, we at Halftime did not create the featured meme. Credits go to @TheDilichi on Twitter.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese