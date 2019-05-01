Rosemary Kilkenny appointed as first Vice President, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer

By:

Rosemary Kilkenny (L’87, P’06) was appointed to a new, expanded position as the university’s first Vice President, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer, President John DeGioia announced in an email to students on April 25.

In her new position, Kilkenny will oversee and work with the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action.

Kilkenny has been employed by the university for almost forty years, most recently serving as the Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Equity. She has also worked on initiatives such as the Task Force on Gender Equity, the Working Group on Slavery, Memory, and Reconciliation, and the Working Group on Racial Justice.

DeGioia expressed his faith in Kilkenny in the announcement. “I look forward to the vision and expert guidance she will provide, as we seek to further strengthen the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of our Georgetown community in the years ahead,” he wrote.

According to the email, this new position is designed to further promote inclusivity on campus between communities, which DeGioia has been working to advance in recent years. “It also fulfills a promise we made to our community, three years ago, when I outlined a set of commitments that would provide the framework to deepening our work to promote racial justice on our campuses,” the email read.