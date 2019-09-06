Field Hockey Poised to Bounce Back With A Weekend Trip To Longwood And James Madison

By:

09/06/2019

The Georgetown field hockey team (1-1, Big East) is looking to bounce back after finishing their opening weekend at home 1-1. The Hoyas won their first game of the season against Davidson (0-2, A-10) 5-2 last Friday before falling to Appalachian State (2-0, MAC) 1-0 on Sunday. They take on Longwood (1-1. MAC) today at 2 p.m. ET and James Madison (1-1, CAA) at 12 p.m. on Sunday during their weekend trip to Virginia.

While the Hoyas may have won comfortably against Davidson, they are still looking to improve. A drop in intensity in the fourth quarter resulted in two late goals from Davidson but did not outshine outstanding performances from freshman midfielder/forward Ellie Maransky and senior forward Lindsay Getz. The two combined for four goals and one assist to accrue nine out of the Hoyas’ 12 points.

This performance, combined with GU’s 1-0 defeat to Appalachian State, earned Ellie Maransky a spot on the Big East Honor Roll, which was announced on Monday. Her two goals and one assist last weekend led the Big East. She is looking to continue her bright start to the season this weekend in Virginia.

Longwood is coming off their first win of the season after defeating Long Island (0-1, NEC) 4-0 last Saturday. When these two teams met last season, the Hoyas won 2-1 in a shootout, with a big performance from sophomore Ciara Weets in goal. The Lancers are returning nine starters from last season. If the game today is anything like last year’s battle, Hoya fans will be in for a nail biter.

On Sunday, the Hoyas will travel to Harrisonburg and take on James Madison. Similar to the Hoyas, the Dukes are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season to No. 20 Liberty. The Dukes come into this matchup with a star of their own, sophomore forward Marina Rupinski, who scored three goals last weekend. It will be interesting to see if Maransky or Rupinski will continue their good runs of form.

These two games will give the Hoyas a great chance to grow as a team early on in the season. After this weekend, the Hoyas will have two more away games against Rider (0-1, NEC) and Lehigh (1-0, Patriot League) before returning to the Hilltop against Villanova (1-0, Big East) for their first Big East matchup.

The games are set to begin at 2 PM and noon on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Live stats and a stream are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information