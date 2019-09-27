Field Hockey Looks To Continue Hot Streak

By:

09/27/2019

At 1 p.m., ET the Georgetown field hockey team (5-3, 1-0 Big East) will finish their three-game homestand with a Big East conference game against Quinnipiac (2-5, 0-1 Big East). Two days later, the Hoyas will take a short trip across D.C. to take on American (3-4, Patriot League). The Blue and Gray are looking to add to their two-game winning streak with this weekend’s doubleheader.

Last weekend, Georgetown took care of business, winning both games of a weekend doubleheader for the first time all season. The Hoyas offense came to play, scoring first in both games, while their defense put in strong performances.

In Friday’s game against Villanova (3-3, 0-1 Big East), the Hoyas had an electric start. Within three minutes, Georgetown had a two-goal lead, following goals from senior forward Lindsay Getz and senior midfielder Michaela Bruno. The Wildcats found their feet in the second quarter, keeping the Hoyas without a shot while adding a goal of their own. In the second half, Georgetown came out firing, increasing their lead to two goals off junior forward Cami Osborne’s goal. ‘Nova fought back in the final quarter, cutting GU’s lead to 1, however, it was not enough. The Hoyas went on to win their first Big East matchup of the season, beating Nova for only the second time in program history.

On Sunday, the Hoyas hosted La Salle (3-4, Atlantic-10). The opening quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams taking advantage of early mistakes by the opposition. The Hoyas stepped on the gas, in the second quarter, breaking the deadlock. Bruno’s slapshot from the edge of the circle found the back of the net in the 16th minute. In the third quarter, sophomore midfielder Halle Gill’s first goal of the season gave Georgetown a 2-0 lead. With a minute to go, La Salle added a goal of their own. The final quarter was scoreless, with Georgetown winning the game 2-1.

Bruno’s performance over the weekend earned her a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll. Her two goals, in as many games, brought her season tally to seven points which is second only to Getz.

Quinnipiac is coming off its first Big East game of the season, where they lost to No. 4 UConn (7-1, 1-0 Big East) 5-0 on Friday. The Bobcats retaliated on Sunday with a 1-0 win against Vermont (3-4, America East).

Even though the Bobcats played UConn at home, the Huskies were the clear favorites. Freshman goalkeeper Hedda Biermann-Ratjen had a busy day in net, facing 25 shots, 12 in the first quarter alone. Despite Biermann-Ratjen’s solid performance, the Huskies were able to find the back of the cage five times. As the game progressed, the Bobcats’ defense was able to lock down UConn’s attack but it was too late, with the Huskies cruising to a 5-0 win.

In their second game of the weekend, Biermann-Ratjen had another great game between the sticks, recording her second shutout of the season. Graduate student midfielder Bianka Strubba scored the game’s only goal, increasing her season total to nine points, as the Bobcats downed UVM 1-0.

The Hoyas are 0-3 all-time against Quinnipiac. Last season, Georgetown narrowly lost 2-1.

American played once last week, losing to UC Davis (5-3, America East) 1-0 on Thursday.

The Eagles dominated most of the game, however, the Aggies were able to score the game’s only goal, with junior midfielder Madison Theodore tapping in a deflection. Junior midfielder Noor Coenen led the Eagles with an incredible five shots on target. Coenen, the Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year, is someone that needs to be watched carefully on Sunday. The Eagles’ defense played very well, limiting UC Davis to only four shots.

The Eagles will start Patriot League play against Bucknell (4-3, 1-0 Patriot League) on Friday before taking on the Hoyas.

The games are set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., ET on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Live stats and a stream are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

