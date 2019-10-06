Field Hockey’s Losing Skid Continues

By:

Georgetown field hockey (5-7, 1-2 Big East) lost both its games to No. 22 Old Dominion (6-4, 2-1 Big East) and William and Mary (5-5, 1-0 CAA) this weekend. The Monarchs handed the Hoyas their second Big East loss of the season, while the Tribe’s dominant performance increased GU’s losing streak to four games.

Last weekend, the Hoyas lost in a shootout to Quinnipiac (3-8, 1-2 Big East) and fell to American (6-4, 2-0 Patriot League) on the road. The Monarchs also lost both of their games last weekend, falling to James Madison (4-7, 0-1 CAA) and No. 3 Connecticut (10-2, 3-0 Big East).

ODU started the game off hot, forcing Georgetown’s sophomore goalkeeper Ciara Weets to make four saves in a two-minute span. The Monarchs capitalized on their sixth shot, as senior forward Alexandria Brewer passed to senior back Rebecca Birch, who put the ball into the back of the net.

Sophomore midfielder Halle Gill had the first opportunity in the second quarter off senior Ali Cronin’s penalty corner, but her shot went wide. The Monarchs continued to pepper the net with shots, earning them back-to-back penalty corners within a five-second span. In the 24th minute, Birch scored her second goal from a corner. The half came to a close with senior forward Erin Huffman picking up a green card for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs continued to put pressure on GU’s defense in the third quarter, taking eight shots compared to freshman forward Ellie Maransky’s lone shot for the Hoyas.

30 seconds into the final quarter, redshirt junior back Marlee McClendon received the Monarchs’ first yellow card. With seven minutes left in the game, Birch passed the ball from the top of the circle to Huffman, who gave Old Dominion a 3-0 lead, and that’s how the game would finish.

Two days later, the Hoyas traveled to Williamsburg to take on William and Mary, who were coming off a 5-2 win against James Madison.

The Tribe dominated the first quarter of play, outshooting the Hoyas 15-0. William and Mary’s relentless attack cashed in with senior Woodard Hooper’s fourth goal of the season in the seventh minute. Six minutes later, junior forward Melanie Strik scored the Tribe’s second goal.

GU’s defense was not given the chance to settle in during the second quarter, as sophomore forward Cara Menges’ shot eluded freshman goalkeeper Megan Maynes 31 seconds into the quarter. The Hoyas were able to steal a goal back off freshman midfielder Abby English’s pass to Maransky. However, senior forward Allie Snead scored again for W&M before the half came to a close.

William and Mary opened up the scoring in the third on senior midfielder Cassidy Goodwin’s goal. Goodwin was the fifth different player to score for the Tribe.

In the 52nd minute, Menges added her second goal of the game to give W&M a 6-1 lead. Three minutes later, junior forward Cami Osborne scored a consolation goal off a Georgetown penalty corner. With three minutes left in the game, Snead extended the Tribes lead to five once again, giving them a 7-2 win.

Georgetown struggled against William and Mary the entire game. The Hoyas were outshot 37 to 10, resulting in 18 saves for Maynes in her second career start.

