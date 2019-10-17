Volleyball Falls To St. John’s In Midweek Clash

By:

On Wednesday, the Georgetown volleyball team (11-9, 1-5 Big East) fell in a Big East matchup against St. John’s (13-8, 5-3 Big East). The Hoyas’ loss in four sets (23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 21-25), extends their losing streak to five games. The Blue & Gray have not won since their first conference game on September 27 against Providence (5-14, 0-6 Big East).

Halfway through the first set, Georgetown took a 15-13 lead off of freshman right-side Peyton Wilhite’s kill. The Red Storm retaliated with a five-point swing which included an ace from senior setter Erica Di Maulo. The Hoyas survived four straight SJU’s set points but ultimately lost the set 23-25 on a kill by sophomore middle-setter Adriani Kathariou.

Both teams traded points in the second set, but multiple three-point runs by St. John’s proved to be too much for the Hoyas to come back from. The Blue & Gray were outkilled 16-11 by their Big East opponents in the set.

Georgetown flipped the script in the third set, going on multiple two and three-point runs to edge out the Red Storm, 25-22. This would turn out to be the only set that GU would win.

In the fourth and final set, the two sides were even at 16, but St. John’s gave themselves some breathing room with a string of points. After GU’s Wilhite cut the lead to two at 17-19, SJU broke free once again, going on a five-point run. Georgetown managed to survive four straight match-points again but fell in the final set 21-25.

Senior outside hitter Iva Vujosevic led the Hoyas with 16 kills. Two Georgetown players, senior right-side Margo Snipe and freshman middle-blocker Makayla Serrett, failed to record any errors and combined for 11 kills. The Hoyas’ backline was anchored by freshman libero Kelly Chen, who had 14 digs.

The Hoyas return to action on Friday evening at home against DePaul (10-8, 2-4 Big East). The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET with live stats available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice