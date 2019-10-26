No. 14 Women’s Soccer Falls to DePaul in Overtime For First Conference Loss in Two Years

By:

In a Thursday night Big East showdown, the Georgetown women’s soccer team lost 1-0 in heartbreaking fashion to DePaul. After 90 minutes of a fairly even match, the two sides were deadlocked at 0-0, but it took only two minutes of overtime for the Blue Demons (7-6-3, 4-2-1 Big East) to upset the No. 14 Hoyas (10-3-3, 4-1-2 Big East).

The Blue Demons nearly scored twelve minutes in when a corner to the back post was headed back across goal to junior forward Morgan Turner, who was standing just two yards from the net. However, Turner was unable to put her shot on target.

In the 21st minute, a long throw-in from junior forward Jenna Menta forced a save from Erikson and junior defender Kelly Ann Livingstone reacted first to the rebound but headed it wide. The rest of the half went back and forth, but neither side posed any real threat.

The second half was similar. There were only two shots all half, both by Georgetown. Regulation ended scoreless, which meant the match headed to sudden death overtime.

In the 92nd minute, a DePaul cross bounced around chaotically in the box and fell to Turner, who slotted between freshman goalkeeper Anna Leat’s legs for the upset victory. This was Turner’s fifth game-winning goal for the Blue Demons this season.

Georgetown, despite ranking 17th nationally in goals (36), has struggled lately in this area. The Hoyas had five shots to DePaul’s four on Thursday night while registering only four corner kicks, much lower than their season average of eight per game.

Thursday night’s loss was Georgetown’s first conference loss since October 15th, 2017 when they fell 1-0 to Providence. The Hoyas have gone 0-1-2 in their last three games, and as a result, they have dropped to second in the Big East table.

The Blue and Gray will look to find their attacking form again on Sunday against Seton Hall Pirates (1-12-1, 0-7-0 Big East). Georgetown has won by three goals or more in each of their last five matchups against the Pirates. Sunday’s game is set for 1:00 p.m ET on Shaw Field. Live stats and a stream are available at guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and game recaps throughout the women’s soccer season, as well as coverage of the rest of the school sports throughout the year.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice