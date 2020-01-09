D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans resigns

By:

01/09/2020

D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) announced his resignation on Jan. 7, following a unanimous preliminary vote by the City Council for his expulsion in December. He is expected to step down on Jan. 17.

The announcement follows months of pressure from activists and councilmembers for Evans’ resignation. Evans, who served on the Council for 28 years, has been under investigation since December 2018 for allegedly using his position on the Council to acquire business as a lawyer and consultant.

Evans stepped down as the chairman of the board of directors for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority this past June and was fined $20,000 by the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Authority for touting his influence as a councilmember in an attempt to seek employment at law firms.

Furthermore, according to a report presented to the D.C. City Council in November, Evans failed to recognize conflicts of interest and to disclose his private clients. The report alleges that current and prospective clients of Evans’ private consulting firm NSE Consulting LLC, and of law firms Squire Patton Boggs and Manatt, Phelps, & Phillips—both of which Evans had been formerly employed— had paid him over $400,000 since 2014 for taking favorable actions in his capacity as a council member.

Candidates running against Evans in the Ward 2 Democratic primary and other councilmembers welcomed Evans’ announcement.

“Jack Evans’ resignation was long overdue, but it’s only the beginning,” wrote candidate and former Obama administration official Jordan Grossman. “We need a clean break from Evans and those that kept him in power for years despite the fact that his corruption was common knowledge.”

In addition to Grossman, Evans faced primary challenges from current Ward 2 ANC Commissioner Kisahn Putta, Foggy Bottom ANC Commissioner Patrick Kennedy, and Microsoft employee Daniel Hernandez.

In lieu of the originally scheduled June 2 primary, a special election for the Ward 2 Council seat will be held on June 16.