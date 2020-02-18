Baseball Falls in Crosstown Matchup Against George Washington

By:

02/18/2020

On Tuesday afternoon, the Georgetown Hoyas baseball team (1-3, Big East) fell to George Washington (2-1, Atlantic-10) in a low scoring away game. The 3-2 loss for the Hoyas comes after dropping their opening series of the season, where they won one of three vs Navy the weekend prior. On Tuesday, Georgetown struggled to string together their seven hits on the day, and when they did, the Hoyas were only able to bring two runs around to score, ultimately losing in the Tuesday afternoon match against their crosstown rivals.

Freshman right-hander Carson Frye made his first career start as a Hoya, going four innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. The Colonials started off the scoring in the second inning when sophomore second baseman Noah Levin drew a walk and made his way around to third on a single and a wild pitch. Levin crossed home plate on redshirt sophomore first baseman Derek Ripp’s deep sacrifice fly to left, giving George Washington the lead. The Colonials maintained this narrow lead the entire game, as Georgetown threatened but never tied or overtook their opponent. In the third for George Washington, senior utilityman Steve Barmakian, who started at third base, doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning. After Frye was able to record two quick outs on a fly out to center and a routine grounder to shortstop, Levin singled to right center, bringing Barmakian home for the Colonials’ second run of the game.

The next inning, Georgetown came back with one run. To start the inning, senior left fielder and team captain AJ Lotsis singled to center. On a fielder’s choice coupled with a throwing error, Lotsis advanced to second and senior first baseman Freddy Achecar III reached first. Then with two outs, junior shortstop Yareb Martinez poked a single through the left side past the shortstop, bringing Lotsis home and moving Achecar III to third. The Hoyas were unable to bring in any more runs in the inning and left two on to end the frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, sophomore right-hander Michael Willis came on in relief for Georgetown’s Frye. George Washington sophomore center fielder Cade Fergus led off the inning with a walk. During the next at-bat, Fergus stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. A single by junior right fielder Tyler Hix scored Fergus and brought George Washington up 3-1.

Georgetown threatened to score with a double by Kai Nelson in the top of the sixth, followed by a flyout by Achecar III to right field that advanced Nelson to third. However, the Hoyas did not capitalize and George Washington reliever, senior right-hander Jaret Edwards, was able to record the last out in the sixth to end his two scoreless innings of relief. Then, in the top of the seventh, Georgetown got the bats going off Colonial sophomore left-hander Rich Pfluger and recorded three consecutive singles to start the inning. Senior right-hander Keagan McGinnis came on in relief for George Washington and with the bases loaded, Georgetown junior third baseman Eddie McCabe hit a sac fly to left that scored Martinez from third. This cut the deficit to one run. However, this was the last run the Hoyas would bring in, as they left two runners on base to end the inning.

Neither team would threaten to score again with each squad leaving a man on first in the bottom of the eight and top of the ninth. George Washington junior right-hander Trevor Kuncl came into the game in the top of the ninth and struck out two of the four Hoyas he faced to lock down his first save of the year and a win for the Colonials.

While the Hoyas’ bats produced seven hits on the day to only four hits for the Colonials, Georgetown’s offense was not able to bring in enough runs to edge out George Washington. Up next for the Hoyas is a three-game series over the weekend vs undefeated Davidson (3-0, Atlantic 10) in Davidson, NC. For continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications