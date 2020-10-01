Georgetown football player charged in connection with first-degree murder

Dijon Williams, a senior wide receiver on Georgetown’s football team, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 28 and charged in connection with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nurudeen Thomas.

Williams was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia on a warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The warrant charges Williams with playing a role in the murder of Thomas on July 21 in the Petworth neighborhood in Ward 4. Thomas, a 30-year-old man from Greenbelt, Maryland, was shot just after 5 a.m. and died in the hospital.

Williams has been playing for Georgetown since 2017. He did not play in 2018 due to injuries and returned his junior year to play five games. Early this week, Williams was suspended from the team as a result of information MPD provided to the university about the case. According to the university, any time a student-athlete is arrested, they are suspended from team activities until further notice and could be subject to suspension or dismissal from the university.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams on Monday evening,” a university spokesperson wrote in a statement to the Voice. “While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

According to the statement, coaches, the chaplain for athletics, and the head of Athletic Counseling Services are providing virtual resources to members of the athletics department staff and the football team.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Patriot League, in which Georgetown plays, canceled fall football. Georgetown’s fall athletics have been postponed and no fall teams are on campus or practicing, including the football team.

According to the Washington Post, William’s parents have declined to comment on the charge. Following his arrest, Williams will be held in Georgia until he is extradited to the District.

The investigation into Williams is ongoing.