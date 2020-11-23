Halftime Leisure

QUIZ: Which Studio Ghibli movie are you?

By

9:00 AM

If there has been one thing saving me from the pit of hellish despair that this past year has been, it is the blissful nostalgia of Studio Ghibli. I mean, damn, who wouldn’t want to be a floppy little fish girl yelling about ham instead of a sort-of adult with depression? Though some days, the line between the two becomes incredibly blurred. Full disclosure, I love Ghibli too much to choose just four options, so each path leads to multiple movies. You’re just dynamic like that.

Lucy Cook
Lucy is a sophomore majoring in American Studies. She likes frogs, poorly drawn cartoons, and beverages that can be sipped from a pouch. She is an Assistant Leisure Editor and occasionally writes mournfully about Georgetown basketball for Sportz.

More: , ,

Read More

Halftime

QUIZ: What Building At Georgetown Are You?

By

Halftime Leisure

Everyone Needs to Release Their Steam: How Should You Scream?

By

Halftime Leisure

Which U.S national park is your spirit park?

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *