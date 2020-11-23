QUIZ: Which Studio Ghibli movie are you?

If there has been one thing saving me from the pit of hellish despair that this past year has been, it is the blissful nostalgia of Studio Ghibli. I mean, damn, who wouldn’t want to be a floppy little fish girl yelling about ham instead of a sort-of adult with depression? Though some days, the line between the two becomes incredibly blurred. Full disclosure, I love Ghibli too much to choose just four options, so each path leads to multiple movies. You’re just dynamic like that.