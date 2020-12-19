Pro Hoyas: Week of 12/20-12/26

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Incheon Electroland Elephants (with 2012 C Henry Sims) vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 8:00 AM: vs. Sigortam.net

Saturday 12/26 at 6:00 AM: vs. Yalova Bld.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

No games this week.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Seoul Samsung Thunders

Country: South Korea

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: vs. Incheon Electroland Elephants (2012 C Henry Sims is on Incheon)

Friday 12/25 at 3:00 AM: vs. Seoul Knights

Trey Mourning (2019)

Team: Houston Rockets

Country: USA (NBA)

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Saturday 12/26 at 10:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Marcus Derrickson (2018)

Team: Busan KT Sonicboom

Country: South Korea

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 3:00 AM: vs. Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Friday 12/25 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang KGC

Tre Campbell (2017)

Team: KK Vogosca Sarajevo

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

No games scheduled.

Isaac Copeland (2017)

Team: Texas Legends

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 2:00 PM: vs. Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: vs. Alvark

Saturday 12/26 at 12:05 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa

Rodney Pryor (2017)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

No games this week.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 PM: vs. Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: vs. Chiba Jets

Saturday 12/26 at 4:05 AM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies

Saturday 12/26 at 11:05 PM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies (doubleheader, it will be Sunday in Japan)

Stephen Domingo (2014)

Team: Lakeland Magic

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 10:00 AM: vs. Zielona Gora

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks

Saturday 12/26 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 9:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings

Friday 12/25 at 10:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:30 PM: vs. Treviglio

Hollis Thompson (2012)

Team: Stockton Kings

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Seoul)

Thursday 12/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers

Saturday 12/26 at 1:00 AM: vs Goyang Orion Orions

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne

POSTPONED: vs. Le Portel

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Games:

Sunday 12/20 at 12:00 PM: vs. OGM Ormanspor

Greg Monroe (2010)

Team: BC Khimki

Country: Russia

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 3:00 PM: vs. Valencia

Saturday 12/26 at 7:00 AM: vs. Zielona Gora

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Games:

Tuesday 12/22 at 7:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday 12/25 at 5:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Games:

Wednesday 12/23 at 2:30 PM: vs. Telekom Baskets Bonn

Saturday 12/26 at 2:30 PM: vs. Medi Bayreuth

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com.