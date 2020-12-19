Pro Hoyas: Week of 12/20-12/26

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Game of the Week: Incheon Electroland Elephants (with 2012 C Henry Sims) vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 8:00 AM: vs. Sigortam.net
- Saturday 12/26 at 6:00 AM: vs. Yalova Bld.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
No games this week.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Seoul Samsung Thunders
Country: South Korea
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: vs. Incheon Electroland Elephants (2012 C Henry Sims is on Incheon)
- Friday 12/25 at 3:00 AM: vs. Seoul Knights
Trey Mourning (2019)
Team: Houston Rockets
Country: USA (NBA)
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Saturday 12/26 at 10:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Marcus Derrickson (2018)
Team: Busan KT Sonicboom
Country: South Korea
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 3:00 AM: vs. Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
- Friday 12/25 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang KGC
Tre Campbell (2017)
Team: KK Vogosca Sarajevo
Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
No games scheduled.
Isaac Copeland (2017)
Team: Texas Legends
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 2:00 PM: vs. Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: vs. Alvark
- Saturday 12/26 at 12:05 AM: vs. Seahorses Mikawa
Rodney Pryor (2017)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
No games this week.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 PM: vs. Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:05 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
- Saturday 12/26 at 4:05 AM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies
- Saturday 12/26 at 11:05 PM: vs. Hiroshima Dragonflies (doubleheader, it will be Sunday in Japan)
Stephen Domingo (2014)
Team: Lakeland Magic
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 10:00 AM: vs. Zielona Gora
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Saturday 12/26 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 9:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings
- Friday 12/25 at 10:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:30 PM: vs. Treviglio
Hollis Thompson (2012)
Team: Stockton Kings
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 1:00 AM: vs. Seoul Samsung Thunders (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Seoul)
- Thursday 12/24 at 5:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers
- Saturday 12/26 at 1:00 AM: vs Goyang Orion Orions
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne
- POSTPONED: vs. Le Portel
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Games:
- Sunday 12/20 at 12:00 PM: vs. OGM Ormanspor
Greg Monroe (2010)
Team: BC Khimki
Country: Russia
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 3:00 PM: vs. Valencia
- Saturday 12/26 at 7:00 AM: vs. Zielona Gora
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Games:
- Tuesday 12/22 at 7:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors
- Friday 12/25 at 5:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Games:
- Wednesday 12/23 at 2:30 PM: vs. Telekom Baskets Bonn
- Saturday 12/26 at 2:30 PM: vs. Medi Bayreuth
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com.
