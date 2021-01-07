One line reviews of every book I read during 2020

-
- One Day In December by Josie Silver— A disaster of miscommunication
- The Toll by Neal Shusterman— Long and anticlimactic
- Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston— serotonin in book form
- Caraval by Stephanie Garber— Cute, but not enough circus vibes
- Serpent and Dove by Shelby Mahurin— Why is this set in France?
- Sadie by Courtney Summers— Powerful but incredibly depressing
- Crescent City by Sarah J Maas— Badass women in an urban fantasy setting and men with angel wings. I liked it very much.
- Tunnel of Bones by Victoria Schwab— Spooky ghost children activating my big sister impulse in France
- The Steel Prince: Night of Knives by Victoria Schwab— It’s a prequel to a great series in graphic novel form.
- Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein— Incredibly powerful historical fiction book about friendship
- Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson— Wasted potential
- The Demon King by Cinda Williams Chima— Strong middle-school-boy’s favorite-book energy. Not for me.
- White Rose by Kip Wilson— WWII poetry that you can read very fast
- The Merciful Crow by Margaret Owen— Plague crows? I forget what happened in this.
- The Female of the Species by Mindy McGinnis— Fucked up but powerful
- Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, Heir of Fire, Queen of Shadows, and Empire of Storms by Sarah J Maas— Even better on second read-through with killer foreshadowing (yes I reread the whole series except for Kingdom of Ash)
- Artemis by Andy Weir— Andy Weir forces Mark Watney from The Martian’s personality into a young girl and describes welding way too much.
- Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson— This book is lovely but the plot should’ve been split into three books (Alternatively: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DEMON BUTLER?)
- A Sorrow Fierce and Falling by Jessice Cluess— A flop of a finale
- The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde— Well this was not what I expected it to be but I loved it
- The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo— This audiobook is life-changing
- A Winter’s Promise by Christelle Dabos— Very intriguing fantasy story set on a floating island city; not enough snowy vibes
- Nevernight by Jay Kristoff— Badass assassin school with shadow powers: this is very good
- Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham— Lorelai from “Gilmore Girls” talks about “Gilmore Girls” and also some other things
- The Missing of Clairdelune by Christelle Dabos— slightly less good but still good intriguing fantasy story set on a floating island city (even less snowy vibes)
- Vicious by Victoria Schwab— This book is my all-time favorite and I reread it because I was sad about the virtual semester.
- Ruthless Gods by Emily Duncan— Incredible sequel and proof that you shouldn’t listen to gods in your head
- You Don’t Know My Name by Kristin Orlando— NO NO NO
- This is How You Lose a Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone— A really cool romance across time and space that went above my head sometimes
- To Kill a Kingdom by Alexandra Christo— Dark Ariel with very attractive pirates and a slightly rushed ending
- The Honey Don’t List by Christina Lauren— HGTV but with relationship drama, not the authors’ best.
- This Is Where It Ends by Marieke Nijkamp— Horrible way of talking about an incredibly sensitive subject
- Godsgrave by Jay Kristoff— Badass assassin with shadow powers but now there are GLADIATORS!
- Darkdawn by Jay Kristoff— Everyone should read this series about a badass assassin with shadow powers
- Shatter Me by Tahera Mafi— That’s a no from me
- If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio— I made lots of people write about books so I could write about how much I love this book
- Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall— A very cute and quick British romance (for fans of Red, White, and Royal Blue)
- An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir— Didn’t love it as much as I wanted to but I get why other people like it
- Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space by Amanda LeDuc— Great concept but it doesn’t add much to the discussion
- The Steel Prince: The Rebel Army by Victoria Schwab— It’s another prequel to a great series in graphic novel form.
- The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune— This book is just so WHOLESOME
- The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by Victoria Schwab— A love letter to art that will make your heart full
- A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik— Terrible pacing, almost no plot, and so much info-dumping but two of the characters were kind of cool
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerrri Maniscalco— We have devils and we have Italy—I am very excited for the rest of this series.
- Steel Crow Saga by Paul Krueger— A brilliant fantasy about the underexplored time period of countries recovering from war with incredible representation.
- How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Naomi Novik— More Cardan, more Cardan, more Cardan
- I’d Tell You I Love You But Then I’d Have to Kill You by Ally Carter— nostalgia
- Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy by Ally Carter— More nostalgia but now with the spy boy who was my first fictional crush
- Don’t Judge a Girl By Her Cover by Ally Carter— I thought more of this book took place on a campaign trail… oh even more nostalgia
- Only the Good Spy Young by Ally Carter— I read them all at once and now they are bleeding together in my bran… nostalgia though
- Out of Sight Out of Time by Ally Carter— Very impressed by how well this series holds up over time.
- The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart— A little slow and I saw the plot twist coming but I am definitely intrigued.
- Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas— Very predictable but it makes my heart happy
