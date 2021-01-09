Sports

Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/10-1/16

Published January 9, 2021

Photo by Robbie Ponce/The Georgetown Voice

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Denver Nuggets (with 2013 G Greg Whittington) vs. Brooklyn Nets (with 2007 F Jeff Green)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/9 at 6:30 AM: 12 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Akhisar Belediye

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/16 at 7:30 AM: at Konyaspor

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 1/6 at 10:30 AM: 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, +6 in a win vs. Pecsi VSK
  • Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a win vs. DEAC

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: at Atomeromu Paks

Isaac Copeland (2017)

Team: Texas Legends

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/5 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 8-12 FG, 15 REB in a win vs. Szedeak
  • Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: 2 MIN, STL, -5 in a loss at Alba Fehervar

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 1/13 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK
  • Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: vs. DEAC

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST in a win at Diamond Dolphins

No games this week.

Rodney Pryor (2017)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Oliveirense
  • Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-7 FG, 7 REB, +9 in a win vs. Galitos

This Week’s Games:

  • Friday 1/15 at 4:30 PM: vs. Maia

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Buducnost
  • POSTPONED: at KK Krka Novo mesto

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 11:00 AM: at Zadar
  • Wednesday 1/13 at 12:30 PM: at Virtus Bologna

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 11 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic

No games this week.

Stephen Domingo (2014)

Team: Lakeland Magic

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 10:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Unics Kazan

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: at Zenit St. Petersburg
  • Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 AM: vs. BC Kalev/Cramo

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 8:00 PM: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL in a win vs. Dallas Mavericks
  • Tuesday 1/5 at 10:30 PM: 19 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 13 REB in a win at Portland Trail Blazers
  • Wednesday 1/6 at 10:00 PM: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Sacramento Kings
  • Friday 1/8 at 10:00 PM: 6 MIN, 2 PTS in a loss at Los Angeles Lakers
    • Porter was taken out of the game with lower back spasms.

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 4:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
  • Friday 1/15 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Tuesday 1/5 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Thursday 1/7 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Dallas Mavericks
  • Saturday 1/9 at 3:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Philadelphia 76ers

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: at New York Knicks
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: at Brooklyn Nets
  • Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 11:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 AST, +17 in a win at Udine
  • Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: 6 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Urania Milano

No games this week.

Hollis Thompson (2012)

Team: Stockton Kings

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: 21 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL in a loss vs. Mobis Phoebus (2008 C Vernon Macklin is on Mobis Phoebus)
  • Wednesday 1/6 at 5:00 AM: 23 PTS, 10-13 FG, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK at Seoul Thunders

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 3:00 AM: at KCC Egis
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: vs. Anyang

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

This Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Limoges

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 9:30 AM: 17 PTS, 7-12 FG, 5 REB, 10 AST in a loss at Fethiye Belediye

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 7:15 AM: at Gaziantep
  • Saturday 1/16 at 7:15 AM: vs. Petkim Spor

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: 6 MIN, 2 REB in a win at Incheon (2012 C Henry Sims is on Incheon)
  • Thursday 1/7 at 5:00 AM: 12 MIN, 9 REB in a win at Wonju DB

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: at LG Sakers

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/3 at 6:00 PM: 2 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Washington Wizards
  • Tuesday 1/5 at 7:30 PM: 2 PTS, 5 REB, +11 in a win vs. Utah Jazz
  • Thursday 1/7 at 7:30 PM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, +14 in a win vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  • Friday 1/8 at 8:00 PM: 9 PTS, 3-5 3PT, 9 REB, 4 AST, +8 in a loss at Memphis Grizzlies

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets
  • Wednesday 1/13 at 7:30 PM: at New York Knicks
  • Saturday 1/16 at 6:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: at Alba Berlin
  • Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: at Vechta

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020),  Jessie Govan (2019), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018, not listed on Busan KT Sonicboom roster), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Editor. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

