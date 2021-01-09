Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/10-1/16

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Game of the Week: Denver Nuggets (with 2013 G Greg Whittington) vs. Brooklyn Nets (with 2007 F Jeff Green)
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/9 at 6:30 AM: 12 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL in a loss vs. Akhisar Belediye
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/16 at 7:30 AM: at Konyaspor
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/6 at 10:30 AM: 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, +6 in a win vs. Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, +4 in a win vs. DEAC
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: at Atomeromu Paks
Isaac Copeland (2017)
Team: Texas Legends
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/5 at 12:00 PM: 16 PTS, 8-12 FG, 15 REB in a win vs. Szedeak
- Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: 2 MIN, STL, -5 in a loss at Alba Fehervar
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/13 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 1/16 at 12:00 PM: vs. DEAC
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST in a win at Diamond Dolphins
No games this week.
Rodney Pryor (2017)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Oliveirense
- Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-7 FG, 7 REB, +9 in a win vs. Galitos
This Week’s Games:
- Friday 1/15 at 4:30 PM: vs. Maia
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Buducnost
- POSTPONED: at KK Krka Novo mesto
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 11:00 AM: at Zadar
- Wednesday 1/13 at 12:30 PM: at Virtus Bologna
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 11 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic
No games this week.
Stephen Domingo (2014)
Team: Lakeland Magic
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 10:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Unics Kazan
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: at Zenit St. Petersburg
- Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 AM: vs. BC Kalev/Cramo
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 8:00 PM: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL in a win vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Tuesday 1/5 at 10:30 PM: 19 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 13 REB in a win at Portland Trail Blazers
- Wednesday 1/6 at 10:00 PM: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Sacramento Kings
- Friday 1/8 at 10:00 PM: 6 MIN, 2 PTS in a loss at Los Angeles Lakers
- Porter was taken out of the game with lower back spasms.
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 4:00 PM: at Los Angeles Clippers
- Tuesday 1/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
- Friday 1/15 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 7:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tuesday 1/5 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Thursday 1/7 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Saturday 1/9 at 3:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Philadelphia 76ers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: at New York Knicks
- Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: at Brooklyn Nets
- Thursday 1/14 at 10:00 PM: vs. Golden State Warriors
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 11:00 AM: 11 PTS, 4 AST, +17 in a win at Udine
- Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: 6 PTS, 6 AST in a loss at Urania Milano
No games this week.
Hollis Thompson (2012)
Team: Stockton Kings
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: 21 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL in a loss vs. Mobis Phoebus (2008 C Vernon Macklin is on Mobis Phoebus)
- Wednesday 1/6 at 5:00 AM: 23 PTS, 10-13 FG, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK at Seoul Thunders
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 3:00 AM: at KCC Egis
- Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: vs. Anyang
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
This Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Limoges
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 9:30 AM: 17 PTS, 7-12 FG, 5 REB, 10 AST in a loss at Fethiye Belediye
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 7:15 AM: at Gaziantep
- Saturday 1/16 at 7:15 AM: vs. Petkim Spor
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: 6 MIN, 2 REB in a win at Incheon (2012 C Henry Sims is on Incheon)
- Thursday 1/7 at 5:00 AM: 12 MIN, 9 REB in a win at Wonju DB
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 1:00 AM: vs. Anyang
- Tuesday 1/12 at 5:00 AM: at LG Sakers
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 6:00 PM: 2 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 1/5 at 7:30 PM: 2 PTS, 5 REB, +11 in a win vs. Utah Jazz
- Thursday 1/7 at 7:30 PM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, +14 in a win vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday 1/8 at 8:00 PM: 9 PTS, 3-5 3PT, 9 REB, 4 AST, +8 in a loss at Memphis Grizzlies
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 6:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tuesday 1/12 at 7:30 PM: vs. Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday 1/13 at 7:30 PM: at New York Knicks
- Saturday 1/16 at 6:00 PM: vs. Orlando Magic
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/10 at 9:00 AM: at Alba Berlin
- Saturday 1/16 at 2:30 PM: at Vechta
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018, not listed on Busan KT Sonicboom roster), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
