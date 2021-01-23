Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/24-1/30

Sports

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/19 at 12:00 PM: 2 PTS, 2 STL in a loss at Szolnoki Olaj

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/26 at 12:00 PM: at Iraklis
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Belfius Mons
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia
  • Friday 1/29 at 12:00 PM: vs. Reggiana

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 1/20 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Kaposvari
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Atomeromu Paks

No games this week.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4-8 3PT, STL, BLK in a win vs. Chiba Jets

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 5:30 AM: vs. Alvark
  • Saturday 1/30 at 3:00 AM: at Shibuya Sun Rockers

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 11:00 AM: 7 MIN, 2 REB, +2 in a win at CAB Madeira
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:30 PM: DNP (unknown) vs. Illiabum
  • POSTPONED: vs. Imortal

No games this week.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/19 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. Buducnost
  • Thursday 1/21 at 1:00 PM: 9 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. Buducnost

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 9:00 AM: at KK Split
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: vs. JL Bourg
  • Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 PM: vs. Partizan Belgrade

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: 10 PTS, 2 AST, BLK in a loss at Shinshu

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 AM: at Shinshu
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 5:00 AM: vs. Niigata
  • Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 AM: at Alvark

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/18 at 10:00 AM: 20 MIN, 6 PTS in a loss vs. CSKA Moscow
  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: 21 PTS, 3 AST in a loss at Zielona Gora

No games this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 3:00 PM: 14 PTS, 7-10 FG, 9 REB, +12 in a win at Dallas Mavericks
  • Monday 1/18 at 8:00 PM: DNP (lower back strain) in a win vs. Houston Rockets
  • Friday 1/22 at 7:00 PM: 13 PTS, 6-9 FG, 8 REB, +15 in a win at Charlotte Hornets
  • Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 8:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
  • Saturday 1/30 at 5:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/17 at 8:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Utah Jazz
  • Tuesday 1/19 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Friday 1/22 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Phoenix Suns
  • Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Phoenix Suns

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 8:30 PM: at Dallas Mavericks
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: at Miami Heat
  • Friday 1/29 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Tortona
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: at Bergamo

Note: Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a loss vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: at Wonju DB
  • Thursday 1/28 at 5:00 AM: vs. Goyang Orions

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Chalon/Saone

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/30 at 2:00 PM: at Boulazac

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: at Tofas
  • Saturday 1/30 at 7:15 AM: vs. Darussafaka

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB in a win at Seoul Thunders

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 3:00 AM: vs. Goyang Orions
  • Tuesday 1/26 at 5:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/18 at 7:30 PM: 14 PTS, 4-5 3PT, 6 REB, +9 in a win vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Wednesday 1/20 at 7:00 PM: 16 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 7 REB in a loss at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Friday 1/22 at 7:30 PM: 13 PTS, 2 STL in a loss at Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Miami Heat
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
  • Friday 1/29 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Oldenburg

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/30 at 2:30 PM: at Ludwigsburg

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020),  Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Paul White (2016), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

