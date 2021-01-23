Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/24-1/30

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/19 at 12:00 PM: 2 PTS, 2 STL in a loss at Szolnoki Olaj
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/26 at 12:00 PM: at Iraklis
- Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Belfius Mons
- Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia
- Friday 1/29 at 12:00 PM: vs. Reggiana
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
No games this week.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/20 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Kaposvari
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Atomeromu Paks
No games this week.
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 15 PTS, 4-8 3PT, STL, BLK in a win vs. Chiba Jets
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets
- Wednesday 1/27 at 5:30 AM: vs. Alvark
- Saturday 1/30 at 3:00 AM: at Shibuya Sun Rockers
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 11:00 AM: 7 MIN, 2 REB, +2 in a win at CAB Madeira
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:30 PM: DNP (unknown) vs. Illiabum
- POSTPONED: vs. Imortal
No games this week.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/19 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. Buducnost
- Thursday 1/21 at 1:00 PM: 9 PTS, 9 REB in a win vs. Buducnost
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 9:00 AM: at KK Split
- Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: vs. JL Bourg
- Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 PM: vs. Partizan Belgrade
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: 10 PTS, 2 AST, BLK in a loss at Shinshu
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 AM: at Shinshu
- Wednesday 1/27 at 5:00 AM: vs. Niigata
- Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 AM: at Alvark
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/18 at 10:00 AM: 20 MIN, 6 PTS in a loss vs. CSKA Moscow
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 AM: 21 PTS, 3 AST in a loss at Zielona Gora
No games this week.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 3:00 PM: 14 PTS, 7-10 FG, 9 REB, +12 in a win at Dallas Mavericks
- Monday 1/18 at 8:00 PM: DNP (lower back strain) in a win vs. Houston Rockets
- Friday 1/22 at 7:00 PM: 13 PTS, 6-9 FG, 8 REB, +15 in a win at Charlotte Hornets
- Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 8:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
- Wednesday 1/27 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday 1/30 at 5:00 PM: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/17 at 8:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Utah Jazz
- Tuesday 1/19 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Friday 1/22 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Phoenix Suns
- Saturday 1/23 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Phoenix Suns
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 8:30 PM: at Dallas Mavericks
- Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: at Miami Heat
- Friday 1/29 at 8:30 PM: at San Antonio Spurs
Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be out for 4-6 weeks.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: vs. Tortona
- Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: at Bergamo
Note: Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a loss vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: at Wonju DB
- Thursday 1/28 at 5:00 AM: vs. Goyang Orions
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Chalon/Saone
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/30 at 2:00 PM: at Boulazac
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: at Tofas
- Saturday 1/30 at 7:15 AM: vs. Darussafaka
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 7 REB in a win at Seoul Thunders
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 3:00 AM: vs. Goyang Orions
- Tuesday 1/26 at 5:00 AM: vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/18 at 7:30 PM: 14 PTS, 4-5 3PT, 6 REB, +9 in a win vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Wednesday 1/20 at 7:00 PM: 16 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 7 REB in a loss at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 1/22 at 7:30 PM: 13 PTS, 2 STL in a loss at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Saturday 1/23 at 8:00 PM: vs. Miami Heat
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Miami Heat
- Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: at Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 1/29 at 8:00 PM: at Oklahoma City Thunder
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/23 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Oldenburg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/30 at 2:30 PM: at Ludwigsburg
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Paul White (2016), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0