Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/7-2/13

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Manisa
  • Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: 14 MIN, 7 PTS in a win vs. Bornova

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Zalakeramia
  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. KTE-Duna

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
  • Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
  • Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic
  • Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szolnoki Olaj
  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zalakeramia

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: vs. Kaposvari

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shibuya Sun Rockers
  • Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 5 REB in a win vs. Niigata

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: at Hokkaido
  • Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks
  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
  • Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: 5 MIN, OREB in a loss at Academica

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/13 at 4:30 PM: vs. Vitoria

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a win at JL Bourg
  • POSTPONED: at Buducnost

No games this week.

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-14 FG, 12 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Alvark
  • Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: 18 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Akita
  • Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: at Yokohama
  • Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: vs. Osaka
  • Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a win at Astana

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: vs. Unics Kazan
  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: at Nizhny Novgorod

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. New York Knicks
  • Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. New York Knicks
  • Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) in a loss at Orlando Magic
  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) at Orlando Magic

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: Win vs. Utah Jazz
  • POSTPONED: vs. Detroit Pistons
  • Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: Loss at Los Angeles Lakers
  • Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: Loss at Sacramento Kings

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-3 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: 23 PTS, 3-5 3PT, +7 in a loss vs. Biella
  • Wednesday 2/4 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Verona

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: at Capo d’Orlando
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Orzinuovi

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 7-9 FG, 9 REB in a win at LG Sakers
  • Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Seoul Knights
  • Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: 10 PTS, 8 REB in a win vs. KCC Egis

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: at LG Sakers
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket
  • Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Limoges

No games this week.

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: 19 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 11 AST in a loss at Turk Telekom

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: vs. Bahcesehir Kol.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 6 MIN, REB in a loss at Seoul Knights
  • Thursday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. KCC Egis
  • Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 5 PTS, 9 REB in a loss vs. Wonju DB

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: at Anyang
  • Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4-5 3PT, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a loss at Washington Wizards
  • Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Los Angeles Clippers
  • Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3-8 3PT, 3 REB in a loss vs. Toronto Raptors
  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Crailsheim Merlins

This Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: at s.Oliver Wurzburg
  • Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: at Oldenburg

Notable free agents:

Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

