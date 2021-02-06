Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/7-2/13

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Manisa

Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: 14 MIN, 7 PTS in a win vs. Bornova

No games this week.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Zalakeramia

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. KTE-Duna

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)

Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle

Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic

Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szolnoki Olaj

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zalakeramia

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: vs. Kaposvari

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shibuya Sun Rockers

Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 5 REB in a win vs. Niigata

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata

Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: at Hokkaido

Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks

Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: 5 MIN, OREB in a loss at Academica

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/13 at 4:30 PM: vs. Vitoria

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a win at JL Bourg

POSTPONED: at Buducnost

No games this week.

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-14 FG, 12 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Alvark

Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: 18 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Akita

Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: at Yokohama

Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: vs. Osaka

Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a win at Astana

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: vs. Unics Kazan

Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: at Nizhny Novgorod

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. New York Knicks

Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) in a loss at Orlando Magic

Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) at Orlando Magic

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: Win vs. Utah Jazz

POSTPONED: vs. Detroit Pistons

Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: Loss at Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: Loss at Sacramento Kings

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-3 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: 23 PTS, 3-5 3PT, +7 in a loss vs. Biella

Wednesday 2/4 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Verona

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: at Capo d’Orlando

Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Orzinuovi

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 7-9 FG, 9 REB in a win at LG Sakers

Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Seoul Knights

Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: 10 PTS, 8 REB in a win vs. KCC Egis

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: at LG Sakers

Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket

Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Limoges

No games this week.

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: 19 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 11 AST in a loss at Turk Telekom

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: vs. Bahcesehir Kol.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 6 MIN, REB in a loss at Seoul Knights

Thursday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. KCC Egis

Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 5 PTS, 9 REB in a loss vs. Wonju DB

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: at Anyang

Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4-5 3PT, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a loss at Washington Wizards

Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3-8 3PT, 3 REB in a loss vs. Toronto Raptors

Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Crailsheim Merlins

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: at s.Oliver Wurzburg

Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: at Oldenburg

Notable free agents:

Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.