Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/7-2/13

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Manisa
- Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: 14 MIN, 7 PTS in a win vs. Bornova
No games this week.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Zalakeramia
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. KTE-Duna
No games this week.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
- Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle
- Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic
- Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Szolnoki Olaj
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Zalakeramia
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: vs. Kaposvari
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST in a win at Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 6 PTS, 2-4 3PT, 5 REB in a win vs. Niigata
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata
- Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: at Hokkaido
- Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: vs. Erie BayHawks
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
- Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: 5 MIN, OREB in a loss at Academica
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/13 at 4:30 PM: vs. Vitoria
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: 6 PTS, 5 REB in a win at JL Bourg
- POSTPONED: at Buducnost
No games this week.
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-14 FG, 12 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Alvark
- Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: 18 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Akita
- Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: at Yokohama
- Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: vs. Osaka
- Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a win at Astana
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: vs. Unics Kazan
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: at Nizhny Novgorod
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. New York Knicks
- Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) in a loss at Orlando Magic
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: DNP (lower back) at Orlando Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
- Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: Win vs. Utah Jazz
- POSTPONED: vs. Detroit Pistons
- Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: Loss at Los Angeles Lakers
- Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: Loss at Sacramento Kings
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-3 weeks.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: 23 PTS, 3-5 3PT, +7 in a loss vs. Biella
- Wednesday 2/4 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST in a win vs. Verona
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: at Capo d’Orlando
- Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: vs. Orzinuovi
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 7-9 FG, 9 REB in a win at LG Sakers
- Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Seoul Knights
- Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: 10 PTS, 8 REB in a win vs. KCC Egis
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: at LG Sakers
- Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: vs. Seoul Thunders
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket
- Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST in a loss at Limoges
No games this week.
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: 19 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 11 AST in a loss at Turk Telekom
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: vs. Bahcesehir Kol.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: 6 MIN, REB in a loss at Seoul Knights
- Thursday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL in a win vs. KCC Egis
- Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: 5 PTS, 9 REB in a loss vs. Wonju DB
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: at Anyang
- Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: vs. LG Sakers
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4-5 3PT, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in a loss at Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: 15 PTS, 3-8 3PT, 3 REB in a loss vs. Toronto Raptors
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: vs. Indiana Pacers
- Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Crailsheim Merlins
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 12:00 PM: at s.Oliver Wurzburg
- Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: at Oldenburg
Notable free agents:
Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
