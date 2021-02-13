Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/14-2/20

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 7:45 AM: at Kocaeli

Friday 2/19 at 10:00 AM: vs. Balikesir

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: DNP (Inactive) in a win vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)

Friday 2/12 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 8 REB in a loss vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 7:00 PM: vs. Canton Charge

Tuesday 2/16 at 7:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Wednesday 2/17 at 7:30 PM: vs. Memphis Hustle

Friday 2/19 at 3:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/15 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Iowa Wolves

Wednesday 2/17 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Erie BayHawks

Thursday 2/18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Memphis Hustle

Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, STL in a win vs. Lakeland Magic

Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: 3 MIN, +3 in a win vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/15 at 3:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Tuesday 2/16 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Canton Charge

Thursday 2/18 at 11:00 AM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Saturday 2/20 at 5:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Kaposvari

No games this week.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 3 PTS, 3 REB in a win vs. Niigata

Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 4 AST in a win at Hokkaido

Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: 10 PTS, 3 AST in a win vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks

Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: 19 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)

Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/15 at 11:00 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle

Tuesday 2/16 at 3:30 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers

Thursday 2/18 at 11:30 AM: vs. Raptors 905

Saturday 2/20 at 7:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/13 at 12:00 PM: 21 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Vitoria

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/20 at 11:30 AM: vs. Imortal

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: at KK Krka Novo Mesto

No games this week.

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: 4 PTS, 11 REB in a win at Yokohama

Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: 25 PTS, 10-11 FG, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Osaka

Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka

No games this week.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: 9 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Unics Kazan

Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: 15 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Nizhny Novgorod

No games this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a win vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Clippers

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/15 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers

Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Saturday 2/20 at 8:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: Loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 10:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday 2/16 at 7:00 PM: at Boston Celtics

Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards

Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 5-11 3PT, +5 in a win at Capo d’Orlando

Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: 11 PTS, 4 REB, +29 in a win vs. Orzinuovi

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 12:00 PM: at Assigeco Piacenza

Wednesday 2/17 at 2:30 PM: vs. Bergamo

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a win at LG Sakers

Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 17 PTS, 6-9 2PT, 10 REB in a win vs. Seoul Thunders

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

No games this week.

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: 18 PTS, 14 AST in a loss vs. Bahcesehir Kol.

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Anyang

Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3-3 FG, 4 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. LG Sakers

No games this week.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, +23 in a win vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/15 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings

Tuesday 2/16 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns

Thursday 2/18 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: at s.Oliver Wurzburg

Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 6-9 FG, 4 REB in a win at Oldenburg

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 2/14 at 2:30 PM: vs. Hamburg

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.