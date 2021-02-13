Sports

Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/14-2/20

By

Published 5:00 PM

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 7:45 AM: at Kocaeli
  • Friday 2/19 at 10:00 AM: vs. Balikesir

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

No games this week.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: DNP (Inactive) in a win vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
  • Friday 2/12 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 8 REB in a loss vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 7:00 PM: vs. Canton Charge
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 7:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:30 PM: vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Friday 2/19 at 3:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
  • Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
  • Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Iowa Wolves
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Erie BayHawks
  • Thursday 2/18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, STL in a win vs. Lakeland Magic
  • Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: 3 MIN, +3 in a win vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 3:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Canton Charge
  • Thursday 2/18 at 11:00 AM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Saturday 2/20 at 5:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Kaposvari

No games this week.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 3 PTS, 3 REB in a win vs. Niigata
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 4 AST in a win at Hokkaido
  • Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: 10 PTS, 3 AST in a win vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks
  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: 19 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
  • Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 11:00 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 3:30 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
  • Thursday 2/18 at 11:30 AM: vs. Raptors 905
  • Saturday 2/20 at 7:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/13 at 12:00 PM: 21 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Vitoria

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/20 at 11:30 AM: vs. Imortal

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: at KK Krka Novo Mesto

No games this week.

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: 4 PTS, 11 REB in a win at Yokohama
  • Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: 25 PTS, 10-11 FG, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Osaka
  • Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka

No games this week.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: 9 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Unics Kazan
  • Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: 15 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Nizhny Novgorod

No games this week.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. Washington Wizards
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a win vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Clippers

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
  • Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Saturday 2/20 at 8:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: Loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 10:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 7:00 PM: at Boston Celtics
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
  • Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 5-11 3PT, +5 in a win at Capo d’Orlando
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: 11 PTS, 4 REB, +29 in a win vs. Orzinuovi

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 12:00 PM: at Assigeco Piacenza
  • Wednesday 2/17 at 2:30 PM: vs. Bergamo

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a win at LG Sakers
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 17 PTS, 6-9 2PT, 10 REB in a win vs. Seoul Thunders

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

No games this week.

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: 18 PTS, 14 AST in a loss vs. Bahcesehir Kol.

No games this week.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Anyang
  • Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3-3 FG, 4 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. LG Sakers

No games this week.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Detroit Pistons
  • Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, +23 in a win vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/15 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings
  • Tuesday 2/16 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns
  • Thursday 2/18 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: at s.Oliver Wurzburg
  • Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 6-9 FG, 4 REB in a win at Oldenburg

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 2/14 at 2:30 PM: vs. Hamburg

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

Nathan Chen
is the Sports Executive. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.

More: , ,

Read More

Sports

Men’s Soccer falls to Xavier to Open Conference Play

By

Sports

Women’s Lacrosse Falls in Big East Semifinal

By

Sports

All Friared Up: Hoyas open Big East play with exciting 75-43 win over Providence

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *