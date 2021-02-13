Pro Hoyas: Week of 2/14-2/20

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Game of the Week: Oklahoma City Blue (with 2020 C Omer Yurtseven) vs. Team Ignite (with 2019 C Jessie Govan)
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 7:45 AM: at Kocaeli
- Friday 2/19 at 10:00 AM: vs. Balikesir
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
No games this week.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: DNP (Inactive) in a win vs. Salt Lake City Stars (2016 F Paul White is on Salt Lake City)
- Friday 2/12 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 8 REB in a loss vs. Team Ignite (2019 C Jessie Govan is on Ignite)
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 7:00 PM: vs. Canton Charge
- Tuesday 2/16 at 7:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:30 PM: vs. Memphis Hustle
- Friday 2/19 at 3:30 PM: vs. Lakeland Magic
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 11:00 AM on ESPN2: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Friday 2/12 at 1:00 PM on ESPNU: 8 PTS, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT in a win vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
- Saturday 2/13 at 7:00 PM: vs. Raptors 905
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Iowa Wolves
- Wednesday 2/17 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Erie BayHawks
- Thursday 2/18 at 7:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 10:30 AM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. Memphis Hustle
- Thursday 2/11 at 6:30 PM: 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, STL in a win vs. Lakeland Magic
- Saturday 2/13 at 10:00 AM: 3 MIN, +3 in a win vs. Erie BayHawks (broadcasted on NBA TV)
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 3:30 PM: vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
- Tuesday 2/16 at 3:00 PM on ESPNU: vs. Canton Charge
- Thursday 2/18 at 11:00 AM: vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Saturday 2/20 at 5:00 PM: vs. Westchester Knicks
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Kaposvari
No games this week.
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 3 PTS, 3 REB in a win vs. Niigata
- Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 4 AST in a win at Hokkaido
- Saturday 2/13 at 1:00 AM: 10 PTS, 3 AST in a win vs. Kyoto Hannaryz
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 1:00 AM: vs. Kyoto Hannaryz
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 3:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a loss vs. Erie BayHawks
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:30 AM: 19 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Oklahoma City Blue (2020 C Omer Yurtseven is on Oklahoma City)
- Saturday 2/13 at 3:30 PM: vs. Iowa Wolves
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 11:00 AM: vs. Memphis Hustle
- Tuesday 2/16 at 3:30 PM: vs. Agua Caliente Clippers
- Thursday 2/18 at 11:30 AM: vs. Raptors 905
- Saturday 2/20 at 7:30 PM: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/13 at 12:00 PM: 21 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Vitoria
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/20 at 11:30 AM: vs. Imortal
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: at KK Krka Novo Mesto
No games this week.
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/10 at 3:30 AM: 4 PTS, 11 REB in a win at Yokohama
- Saturday 2/13 at 4:00 AM: 25 PTS, 10-11 FG, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Osaka
- Saturday 2/13 at 11:00 PM: vs. Osaka
No games this week.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 8:00 AM: 9 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Unics Kazan
- Thursday 2/11 at 11:00 AM: 15 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Nizhny Novgorod
No games this week.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/8 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a loss vs. Washington Wizards
- Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: DNP (back spasms) in a win vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Friday 2/12 at 8:00 PM: DNP (back) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Clippers
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 7:00 PM: at Indiana Pacers
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
- Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
- Saturday 2/20 at 8:00 PM: vs. Sacramento Kings
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/8 at 9:30 PM: Loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Wednesday 2/10 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 2/12 at 9:00 PM: Win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 10:00 PM: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday 2/16 at 7:00 PM: at Boston Celtics
- Wednesday 2/17 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
- Friday 2/19 at 7:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 5-11 3PT, +5 in a win at Capo d’Orlando
- Wednesday 2/10 at 2:30 PM: 11 PTS, 4 REB, +29 in a win vs. Orzinuovi
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 12:00 PM: at Assigeco Piacenza
- Wednesday 2/17 at 2:30 PM: vs. Bergamo
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 3:00 AM: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a win at LG Sakers
- Wednesday 2/10 at 5:00 AM: 17 PTS, 6-9 2PT, 10 REB in a win vs. Seoul Thunders
No games this week.
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
No games this week.
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 11:30 AM: 18 PTS, 14 AST in a loss vs. Bahcesehir Kol.
No games this week.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/7 at 1:00 AM: 4 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Anyang
- Thursday 2/10 at 3:00 AM: 6 PTS, 3-3 FG, 4 REB, 2 BLK in a win vs. LG Sakers
No games this week.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 2/9 at 7:00 PM: 10 PTS, 2 REB in a loss at Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 2/10 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, +23 in a win vs. Indiana Pacers
- Saturday 2/13 at 8:30 PM: at Golden State Warriors
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/15 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings
- Tuesday 2/16 at 10:00 PM: at Phoenix Suns
- Thursday 2/18 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: at s.Oliver Wurzburg
- Friday 2/12 at 12:00 PM: 19 PTS, 6-9 FG, 4 REB in a win at Oldenburg
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 2/14 at 2:30 PM: vs. Hamburg
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0