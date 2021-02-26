Women’s soccer defeats George Mason in season opener

Georgetown women’s soccer (1-0-0, 0-0-0 Big East) kicked off their season Thursday night with a victory over George Mason (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Atlantic 10). The 2-0 victory for the Hoyas was headlined by a penalty kick goal from senior midfielder Grace Nguyen in the 28th minute and a goal from senior forward Sofie Fox in the 75th minute on an assist from junior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell.

George Mason was first to take a shot on goal, with a shot to the bottom middle by senior forward Kayla Hamric at the 15 minute mark that was saved by Georgetown senior goalie Alyssa Navarette. However, this would be the first and only shot on goal for the Patriots in the first half. By the 27th minute, Georgetown racked up seven corner kicks but was unable to capitalize on them. However, soon after, the game would turn in favor of the Hoyas.

Nguyen’s penalty kick goal in the 28th minute opened the scoring and put Georgetown up 1-0. Following the goal, a string of Georgetown substitutions brought new players on, and just three minutes after entering the game, sophomore forward Hannah Deljkic attempted to bring the Hoyas up 2-0 but the shot was saved up high by senior goalkeeper Louisa Moser. Before rounding out the first half, Georgetown attempted to score once again on a bottom center shot from Fox but Moser picked up the save, keeping the score at 1-0 where it remained for the rest of the first half.

The Patriots came into the second half and made it down the field for a shot by junior forward Dacheka Kolcum in the bottom left corner. Navarette made the save, maintaining her clean sheet and the Hoya’s lead. Soon after, at the 52 minute mark, George Mason junior midfielder Sara Chontosh took a shot but was not able to line it up.

In the 75th minute, Fernandez-Powell’s assist and Fox’s subsequent header brought the Hoyas up 2-0. Not long after, Fox took another shot, which was blocked by Moser. As the game drew to an end, Georgetown forced Moser to make two more saves, but neither team was able to score in the final 15 minutes of the game.

The backline of strong defense kept George Mason to just two shots on goal, compared to Georgetown’s nine. The victory for the Hoyas is a strong start to the season in which they are unanimous Big East Preseason Favorites for the fifth year in a row.

The Hoyas will seek to keep their momentum in their home opener on Sunday afternoon vs George Washington (0-0-0, 0-0-0 Atlantic 10) on Shaw Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Shaw Field. Live stats can be found at guhoyas.com. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.