Georgetown Women’s Soccer Beats Seton Hall in Big East Opener

The Georgetown University women’s soccer team (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Big East) beat Seton Hall University (1-0-1, 0-0-1 Big East) 4-0 at Shaw Field on Thursday. The match, which marked the start of conference play for both squads, was a dominant showing for the Hoyas. Georgetown was on the offensive from the start and never relented, taking all 16 of the game’s shots.

Early opportunities included a free kick in the 8th minute that sought the head of senior Kelly Ann Livingstone, but the defender was unable to angle the ball towards the goal. Juniors Jenna Menta and Jenna Royson were instrumental in pushing the ball up the field, but could not connect with forwards in the goal box. The Hoyas, however, were only scoreless for 16 minutes, as junior Devon Lis took advantage of a corner kick and led the team to its first goal.

Seton Hall’s only corner kick of the game was quickly cleared away from the goal box in the 18th minute, and Georgetown maintained its dominance on ball possession. Their next goal opportunity came from a beautifully placed pass from graduate defender Kaitlyn Parcell to Menta for the strike. The second goal would ultimately be called an own goal on Seton Hall, which added to the Hoyas’ lead in the 26th minute.

Georgetown made two more shot attempts before the end of the half, but Seton Hall sophomore keeper Grace Gordon kept the Hoyas off the board. Gordon was active throughout the match, making two saves and taking seven goal kicks in the first 45 minutes.

The Hoyas nonetheless continued their dominance in the second half. Graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverley took the first shot of the half soon after being substituted in during the 54th minute. Menta and sophomore Sofie Fox were finally able to connect in the 69th minute, bringing Georgetown up 3-0. Fox notched her second goal of the season after her tally in the match against George Mason on February 25th.

While Seton Hall attempted to advance several times, they were redirected by the Hoyas’ defense and unable to make any shots. In the final five minutes of the game, sophomore forward Gia Vicari made her third score of the season off an assist from freshman Tatum Lenain. Georgetown maintained the 4-0 score to shut out Seton Hall, repeating the outcome of their last meeting in 2019.

Dynamic defense and big contributions from younger players in their conference opener bode well for Georgetown’s season going forward. Their next Big East opponent is Providence (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Big East) on Sunday, March 7th. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. EST. Livestream information and live stats will be available on www.guhoyas.com. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.