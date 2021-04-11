Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/11-4/17

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 7:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Gemlik

Saturday 4/10 at 10:30 AM: 11 PTS, 3 AST in a loss vs. Sigortam.net ITU

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 10:30 AM: at Yalova Bld.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: Win at Atomeromu Paks

Jagan is not with Kormend right now.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK

Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: at Zalakeramia

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: 17 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 REB in a win vs. Diamond Dolphins

Saturday 4/10 at 3:00 AM: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST in a win at Hokkaido

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 1:00 AM: at Hokkaido

Wednesday 4/14 at 6:30 AM: vs. Yokohama

Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: at Toyama Grouses (2015 C Josh Smith is on Toyama)

Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: at Toyama Grouses

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 10:00 AM: at Galitos

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda

Thursday 4/8 at 12:00 PM: 8 PTS, 7 REB in a loss at Buducnost

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 3:00 PM: at Mornar Bar

Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: at Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/10 at 5:00 AM: 19 PTS, 22 REB in a loss vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 AM: vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

Wednesday 4/14 at 6:00 AM: at Akita

Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)

Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 4/9 at 8:30 AM: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST in a loss at Enisey

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/17 at 8:30 AM: at Parma Perm

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)

Wednesday 4/7 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Washington Wizards

Friday 4/9 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 7:00 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday 4/14 at 8:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls

Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Orlando Magic (2013 F Otto Porter is on Orlando)

Tuesday 4/6 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 4/7 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday 4/9 at 9:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs

Greg Whittington has been waived by Denver.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 12:00 PM: 5 PTS, 2 AST, +18 in a win at Monferrato

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 PM: at Bergamo

Wednesday 4/14 at 1:00 PM: vs. Bergamo

Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: at Verona

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 11:00 AM: vs. Varese

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 4/10 at 2:30 PM: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, +13 in a win vs. Strasbourg

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/13 at 2:00 PM: at Roanne

Saturday 4/17 at 2:00 PM: vs. Levallois

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 6:00 AM: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST in a loss at Galatasaray

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/11 at 10:30 AM: vs. OGM Ormanspor

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/6 at 7:30 AM: 25 PTS, 3-5 3PT, 10 REB, +28 in a win vs. Naft Abadan (Iranian Super League playoff semifinals)

Thursday 4/8 at 7:30 AM: 9 PTS, 9 REB in a loss at Naft Abadan

Saturday 4/10 at 7:30 AM: 13 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Naft Abadan

This Week’s Games:

Monday 4/12 at 4:45 AM: at Naft Abadan

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 3 BLK in a win vs. Seoul Thunders

Tuesday 4/6 at 6:00 AM: 6 PTS, 8 REB in a loss vs. LG Sakers

No games this week.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 PM: 21 PTS, 4-6 3PT in a loss at Chicago Bulls

Monday 4/5 at 7:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday 4/7 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +22 in a win vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Saturday 4/10 at 8:30 PM: 6 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Los Angeles Lakers

This Week’s Games:

Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: at Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday 4/14 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +24 in a win at Gottingen

Saturday 4/10 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Ulm

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/13 at 2:30 PM: vs. Alba Berlin

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.