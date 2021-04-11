Pro Hoyas: Week of 4/11-4/17

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 7:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST in a loss at Gemlik
- Saturday 4/10 at 10:30 AM: 11 PTS, 3 AST in a loss vs. Sigortam.net ITU
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 10:30 AM: at Yalova Bld.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: Win at Atomeromu Paks
Jagan is not with Kormend right now.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: at Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: at Zalakeramia
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: 17 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 REB in a win vs. Diamond Dolphins
- Saturday 4/10 at 3:00 AM: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST in a win at Hokkaido
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 1:00 AM: at Hokkaido
- Wednesday 4/14 at 6:30 AM: vs. Yokohama
- Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: at Toyama Grouses (2015 C Josh Smith is on Toyama)
- Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: at Toyama Grouses
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 10:00 AM: at Galitos
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Crvena zvezda
- Thursday 4/8 at 12:00 PM: 8 PTS, 7 REB in a loss at Buducnost
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 3:00 PM: at Mornar Bar
- Wednesday 4/14 at 12:00 PM: at Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/10 at 5:00 AM: 19 PTS, 22 REB in a loss vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 AM: vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Wednesday 4/14 at 6:00 AM: at Akita
- Friday 4/16 at 6:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex (2017 G L.J. Peak is on Utsunomiya)
- Saturday 4/17 at 1:00 AM: vs. Utsunomiya Brex
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/9 at 8:30 AM: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST in a loss at Enisey
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/17 at 8:30 AM: at Parma Perm
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Denver Nuggets (2013 F Greg Whittington is on Denver)
- Wednesday 4/7 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Washington Wizards
- Friday 4/9 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 7:00 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Wednesday 4/14 at 8:00 PM: at Chicago Bulls
- Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: at Toronto Raptors
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 10:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Orlando Magic (2013 F Otto Porter is on Orlando)
- Tuesday 4/6 at 9:00 PM: DNP (knee) in a win vs. Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 4/7 at 9:00 PM: DNP (Coach’s Decision) in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Friday 4/9 at 9:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs
Greg Whittington has been waived by Denver.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 12:00 PM: 5 PTS, 2 AST, +18 in a win at Monferrato
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 12:00 PM: at Bergamo
- Wednesday 4/14 at 1:00 PM: vs. Bergamo
- Saturday 4/17 at 12:00 PM: at Verona
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 11:00 AM: vs. Varese
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 4/10 at 2:30 PM: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, +13 in a win vs. Strasbourg
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/13 at 2:00 PM: at Roanne
- Saturday 4/17 at 2:00 PM: vs. Levallois
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 6:00 AM: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST in a loss at Galatasaray
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/11 at 10:30 AM: vs. OGM Ormanspor
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/6 at 7:30 AM: 25 PTS, 3-5 3PT, 10 REB, +28 in a win vs. Naft Abadan (Iranian Super League playoff semifinals)
- Thursday 4/8 at 7:30 AM: 9 PTS, 9 REB in a loss at Naft Abadan
- Saturday 4/10 at 7:30 AM: 13 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Naft Abadan
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/12 at 4:45 AM: at Naft Abadan
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 AM: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 3 BLK in a win vs. Seoul Thunders
- Tuesday 4/6 at 6:00 AM: 6 PTS, 8 REB in a loss vs. LG Sakers
No games this week.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/4 at 2:00 PM: 21 PTS, 4-6 3PT in a loss at Chicago Bulls
- Monday 4/5 at 7:00 PM: 23 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday 4/7 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +22 in a win vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Saturday 4/10 at 8:30 PM: 6 PTS, 3 REB in a loss vs. Los Angeles Lakers
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/12 at 8:00 PM: at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Wednesday 4/14 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday 4/16 at 7:30 PM: vs. Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/7 at 2:30 PM: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, +24 in a win at Gottingen
- Saturday 4/10 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Ulm
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/13 at 2:30 PM: vs. Alba Berlin
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
