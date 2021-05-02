Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/2-5/8

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 7:00 AM: at Akhisar Belediye
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 4/28 at 11:00 AM: DNP in a loss at KTE-Duna
- Saturday 5/1 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Pecsi VSK
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 5/5 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia
- Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: at Kaposvari
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 3:00 AM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT in a loss vs. Brave Thunders
- Saturday 5/1 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS in a win at Akita
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: at Akita
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 PM: Loss at Ovarense
- Friday 4/30 at 3:30 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ovarense
Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. KK Mega Bemax
- Thursday 4/29 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Rogaska
No games this week.
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 AM: 32 PTS, 14-21 FG, 16 REB, 5 AST in a win at Niigata
- Saturday 5/1 at 3:00 AM: 13 PTS, 11 REB in a win at Hokkaido
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: at Hokkaido
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 7:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 AST in a win at Khimki
His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers
- Monday 4/26 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Wednesday 4/28 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday 5/1 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win vs. Memphis Grizzlies
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/3 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday 5/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics
- Friday 5/7 at 8:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets
Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 11:00 AM: 23 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Basket Napoli
- Wednesday 4/28 at 2:45 PM: 14 PTS, 6 REB, +10 in a win at Scafati
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 2:45 PM: vs. Forli
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 2:30 PM: 5 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Sassari
No games this week.
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 1:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST in a win vs. Le Portel
- Saturday 5/1 at 2:00 PM: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Le Mans
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/4 at 2:00 PM: vs. Dijon
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 4/27 at 10:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6 AST in a loss vs. OGM Ormanspor
- Friday 4/30 at 11:15 AM: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST in a loss at Besiktas
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/3 at 10:00 AM: vs. Fethiye Bld.
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 4/26 at 6:00 AM: 5 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Anyang
His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 4/25 at 3:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Phoenix Suns
- Tuesday 4/27 at 7:30 PM: 22 PTS, 8 REB in a win at Toronto Raptors
- Thursday 4/29 at 7:00 PM: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, +18 in a win at Indiana Pacers
- Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: 16 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 3:30 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks
- Tuesday 5/4 at 7:30 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks
- Thursday 5/6 at 7:30 PM: at Dallas Mavericks
- Saturday 5/8 at 10:00 PM: at Denver Nuggets
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 4/30 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Chemnitz
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Vechta
- Tuesday 5/4 at 2:30 PM: at Bamberg
- Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: vs. Basketball Braunschweig
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
