Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/2-5/8

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 7:00 AM: at Akhisar Belediye

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 4/28 at 11:00 AM: DNP in a loss at KTE-Duna

Saturday 5/1 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win vs. Pecsi VSK

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/5 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia

Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: at Kaposvari

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 3:00 AM: 13 PTS, 3-7 3PT in a loss vs. Brave Thunders

Saturday 5/1 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS in a win at Akita

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: at Akita

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 PM: Loss at Ovarense

Friday 4/30 at 3:30 PM: Loss vs. Ovarense

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Ovarense

Aaron Bowen has a ruptured Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/27 at 12:00 PM: 11 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. KK Mega Bemax

Thursday 4/29 at 1:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Rogaska

No games this week.

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 12:00 AM: 32 PTS, 14-21 FG, 16 REB, 5 AST in a win at Niigata

Saturday 5/1 at 3:00 AM: 13 PTS, 11 REB in a win at Hokkaido

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 1:00 AM: at Hokkaido

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 7:00 AM: 7 PTS, 4 AST in a win at Khimki

His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Indiana Pacers

Monday 4/26 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday 4/28 at 7:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win at Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a loss at Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday 5/1 at 8:00 PM: DNP (foot) in a win vs. Memphis Grizzlies

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/3 at 7:00 PM: at Detroit Pistons

Wednesday 5/5 at 7:00 PM: vs. Boston Celtics

Friday 5/7 at 8:00 PM: at Charlotte Hornets

Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 11:00 AM: 23 PTS, 5 REB in a loss vs. Basket Napoli

Wednesday 4/28 at 2:45 PM: 14 PTS, 6 REB, +10 in a win at Scafati

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 2:45 PM: vs. Forli

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 2:30 PM: 5 PTS, 5 REB in a loss at Sassari

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/27 at 1:00 PM: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST in a win vs. Le Portel

Saturday 5/1 at 2:00 PM: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Le Mans

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/4 at 2:00 PM: vs. Dijon

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 4/27 at 10:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6 AST in a loss vs. OGM Ormanspor

Friday 4/30 at 11:15 AM: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST in a loss at Besiktas

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/3 at 10:00 AM: vs. Fethiye Bld.

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 4/26 at 6:00 AM: 5 PTS, 6 REB in a loss at Anyang

His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 4/25 at 3:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST in a win vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday 4/27 at 7:30 PM: 22 PTS, 8 REB in a win at Toronto Raptors

Thursday 4/29 at 7:00 PM: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, +18 in a win at Indiana Pacers

Friday 4/30 at 8:00 PM: 16 PTS, 6 REB in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 3:30 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday 5/4 at 7:30 PM: at Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 5/6 at 7:30 PM: at Dallas Mavericks

Saturday 5/8 at 10:00 PM: at Denver Nuggets

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 4/30 at 2:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Chemnitz

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/2 at 12:00 PM: vs. Vechta

Tuesday 5/4 at 2:30 PM: at Bamberg

Saturday 5/8 at 12:00 PM: vs. Basketball Braunschweig

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.