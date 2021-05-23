Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/23-5/29

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

His season is over as Final Spor did not qualify for the Turkish Basketball League playoffs.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

His season is over as OSE were eliminated from the Hungarian league play out.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 5/21 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS in a win vs. Kawasaki Brave Thunders

Saturday 5/22 at 5:30 AM: 15 PTS, 5-8 3PT in a win vs. Kawasaki Brave Thunders

Utsunomiya are through to the Japanese B.League finals, where they will play either the Chiba Jets or the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

His season is over as Esgueira will be relegated to a lower division of Portuguese basketball.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/17 at 6:00 AM: 10 PTS, 4 REB in a win at Helios Domzale

Saturday 5/22 at 2:30 PM: 6 PTS, 8 REB in a loss at KK Krka Novo Mesto

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/26 at 2:30 PM: vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenian League playoffs)

Friday 5/28 at 10:00 AM: at KK Krka Novo Mesto

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 12:00 AM: 22 PTS, 8-10 FG, 14 REB in a win at Ryukyu

Monday 5/17 at 6:00 AM: 21 PTS, 9-15 FG, 15 REB in a loss at Ryukyu

His season is over as Toyama were eliminated from the Japanese B.League playoffs.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers

His season is over as Orlando did not qualify for the NBA playoffs.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 11:00 AM: 16 PTS, +19 in a win at Forli

Saturday 5/22 at 1:00 PM: 21 PTS, 5-5 3PT, +17 in a win vs. Mantova

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/24 at 1:00 PM: vs. Mantova

Thursday 5/27 at 1:00 PM: at Mantova

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

His season is over as Reggiana did not qualify for the Italian Lega A playoffs.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 5/20 at 12:00 PM: 10 PTS in a loss at Nanterre

Saturday 5/22 at 1:00 PM: 12 PTS, 4 AST in a loss vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/25 at 12:00 PM: at Le Portel

Saturday 5/29 at 12:30 PM: vs. Gravelines-Dunkerque

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

His season is over as Afyon Belediye did not qualify for the Turkish Super Ligi playoffs.

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: 13 PTS, 3-4 3PT in a win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday 5/22 at 8:00 PM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Boston Celtics (NBA playoffs round 1)

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/25 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics (Brooklyn leads 1-0)

Friday 5/28 at 8:30 PM: at Boston Celtics

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

His season is over as Giessen will be relegated to the German Pro A League (second division).

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.