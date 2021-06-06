Pro Hoyas: Week of 6/6-6/12

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 2:00 AM: 8 PTS, 4 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday 6/1 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS in a loss vs. Chiba Jets (Chiba wins 2-1)

His season is over as Utsunomiya lost in the Japanese B.League Finals.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 11:30 AM: 13 PTS, 5 REB, +19 in a win vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto (Cedevita wins 3-0)

His season is over as Cedevita are champions of the Slovenian League!

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 6/5 at 12:00 PM: 3 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Verona

This Week’s Games:

Monday 6/7 at 12:00 PM: vs. Verona

Thursday 6/10 at 12:00 PM: at Verona

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Thursday 6/3 at 12:30 PM: 5 PTS, 6 REB in a win vs. Limoges

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 6/6 at 11:00 AM: vs. Chalon/Saone

Wednesday 6/9 at 2:00 PM: at Boulazac

Saturday 6/12 at 1:00 PM: vs. Cholet Basket

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 7:00 PM: DNP (plantar fasciitis) in a win at Boston Celtics (Brooklyn leads 3-1)

Tuesday 6/1 at 7:30 PM: DNP (plantar fasciitis) in a win vs. Boston Celtics (Brooklyn wins 4-1)

Saturday 6/5 at 7:30 PM: DNP (plantar fasciitis) in a win vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Brooklyn leads 1-0)

This Week’s Games:

Monday 6/7 at 7:30 PM: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 6/10 at TBA: at Milwaukee Bucks

Players who have concluded their season:

Terrell Allen (2020, Final Spor), Jagan Mosely (2020, Kormend), Omer Yurtseven (2020, Miami Heat), Jessie Govan (2019, G League Ignite), Kaleb Johnson (2019, Austin Spurs), Bradley Hayes (2017, OSE Lions), Paul White (2016, Salt Lake City Stars), Aaron Bowen (2015, Esgueira), Joshua Smith (2015, Toyama Grouses), Markel Starks (2014, Avtodor Saratov), Otto Porter, Jr. (2013, Orlando Magic), Henry Sims (2012, Pallacanestro Reggiana), Chris Wright (2011, Afyon Belediye), DaJuan Summers (2009, Mahram Tehran), Vernon Macklin (2008, Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus), Brandon Bowman (2006, Giessen 46ers)

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.