Voice Sportz’ NFL 2022-23 season predictions

One of the most cherished traditions of Voice Sports is our annual Super Bowl prediction roundtable. This year, we’re taking things a step further and giving playoff predictions from some of our team.

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen and added Von Miller to an already dangerous defense. No roster in the NFL is as complete from top to bottom, so the Bills should make light work of the AFC. Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are always in the mix, and Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers should be exciting; however, all signs point to a Bills-Bucs Super Bowl, and I expect Tom Brady to be raising up Lombardi number eight on February 12.

In the NFC, there’s no way I’m betting against the GOAT. I don’t care that he’s 45, or that Rob Gronkowski and Ali Marpet retired, or that head coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Tom Brady is the greatest player to ever touch the gridiron with no signs of slowing down. Besides the Bucs and the LA Rams, every NFC team has concerns: Green Bay is missing stud wide receiver Davante Adams, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have unproven quarterbacks, and…the Dallas Cowboys are, well, the Cowboys. I expect the NFC crown to come down to LA and Tampa Bay, and Brady to come out with a vengeance.

AFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Bengals over Patriots, Chargers over Broncos, Chiefs over Titans

Divisional round: Bills over Chiefs, Chargers over Bengals

AFC Championship Game: Bills over Chargers

NFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Buccaneers over Lions, Packers over Cowboys, 49ers over Eagles

Divisional round: Rams over 49ers, Buccaneers over Packers

NFC Championship Game: Buccaneers over Rams

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills

—Andrew Arnold

I think the Bills are a clear choice from the AFC to advance to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are a competitive team, especially with JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver, but they just aren’t the same team they were two years ago. The Bills have great depth at receiver with the veteran Stefon Diggs and the standout rookie James Cook. Although their road to the Super Bowl will not be easy, they have what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.

I will pick Tom Brady to win it all one more time. The Bucs still have the depth and talent to be Super Bowl contenders. Their roster’s age could be a potential issue down the road, but I think they have what it takes to hold off the competition and bring Brady an eighth ring. Their biggest competitors will be the Rams, assuming that Matthew Stafford stays healthy. There is a chance that the Bucs could repeat last year’s playoff letdown, but if Brady makes it to Arizona, he’s walking out with another ring.

AFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Bengals over Titans, Chargers over Ravens, Bills over Browns

Divisional round: Chiefs over Bengals, Bills over Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Bills over Chiefs

NFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Buccaneers over Seahawks, Vikings over Cowboys, Cardinals over Packers

Divisional round: Rams over Vikings, Buccaneers over Cardinals

NFC Championship Game: Buccaneers over Rams

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills

—Tim Tan

Kansas City will win the AFC. The Chiefs may have lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but they still have Travis Kelce, arguably the best receiving tight end in the league, and a formidable offensive line backing him up. The Bills, who have a top-two roster in the conference, will be their biggest challenge. It will come down to how big of a breakout year wide receiver Gabriel Davis has. The Baltimore Ravens will also be a team to watch out for, now that quarterback Lamar Jackson is back.

In the NFC, the Bucs will take the championship. No matter how much I dislike Tom Brady, I cannot deny that he has the talent to get his team to another Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers are another team with a great roster on paper, especially considering how weak the NFC North is expected to be. The Rams will also make an impact, but unless quarterback Matthew Stafford can continue to catch some lucky breaks, it would be a surprise to see them go as far as they did last year. The Super Bowl will see the Chiefs beating the Bucs in a Super Bowl LV rematch—except this time, Mahomes will come out on top.

AFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Bengals over Broncos, Chiefs over Raiders, Ravens over Titans

Divisional round: Bills over Ravens, Chiefs over Bengals

AFC Championship Game: Bills over Chiefs

NFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Rams over Saints, Buccaneers over Vikings, Eagles over Cardinals

Divisional round: Packers over Eagles, Buccaneers over Rams

NFC Championship Game: Buccaneers over Packers

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

—Lucie Peyrebrune

The AFC is a blood bath, but the Buffalo Bills seem to have the best chance to make their way through, with Josh Allen as a top-five quarterback and Von Miller bolstering an already loaded defense. A weak AFC East lets the Bills easily claim a division title. I expect the Chargers to take the loaded AFC West. I think the Bengals will regress as the Ravens take the AFC North, and that the Indianapolis Colts steal the AFC South from the Tennessee Titans. In the playoffs, the Bills will beat out the Chargers for a trip to the Super Bowl, heading to the big game for the first time in 30 years.

Losing Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. would be tough for any team, but the Rams found solid replacements in Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, and running back Cam Akers should be healthy. I think the Bucs will take the QB-deficient NFC South, the Eagles will win the god-awful NFC East, and the Packers will take the NFC North. This year, the NFC Championship will be played in LA, and the Rams will defeat the Packers as Aaron Rodgers blows yet another playoff chance. Then they’ll take on the Bills, who will continue their Super Bowl losing streak as the Rams repeat as champions.

AFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Ravens over Broncos, Chargers over Bengals, Chiefs over Colts

Divisional round: Bills over Chiefs, Chargers over Ravens

AFC Championship Game: Bills over Chargers

NFC Playoffs

Wild card round: 49ers over Eagles, Packers over Vikings, Buccaneers over Cardinals

Divisional round: Packers over Buccaneers, Rams over 49ers

NFC Championship Game: Rams over Packers

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: Los Angeles Rams over Buffalo Bills

—Nicholas Riccio