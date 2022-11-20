Last Week in Basketball: 11/20/22

Last week, the Georgetown University basketball teams played four games, opening up non-conference play with a 3-1 combined record.

Women’s Basketball v Salem, November 7: The women’s team started off their season strong, beating Salem (1-4) 77-46. The Hoyas came out with a bang, scoring 39 points in the first half while only allowing Salem to put up 15. Salem shot the ball better in the second half, but were still outmatched, and Georgetown pulled out the win with ease. The Hoyas were led by junior guard Kelsey Ransom, who snagged her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Promising freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy and senior Morehead State transfer Jada Claude both had 11 points each, and senior center Graceann Bennett tacked on 7 rebounds and 5 points for good measure.

Men’s Basketball v Coppin State, November 8: With an almost entirely new team and last year’s baggage to deal with, nobody really knew what to expect from this revamped Georgetown team. Their first test was against the Coppin State Eagles (3-2), and the Hoyas managed to claw their way to a 99-89 victory in overtime. Duquesne transfer Primo Spears played a pivotal role in the game; he was on the floor for 43 of the game’s 45 minutes and scored 28 points to lead all players. Bryson Mozone, Brandon Murray and Akok Akok were the other significant scorers for the Hoyas, putting up 20, 18 and 18 points respectively. Akok also impressed on the defensive end of the floor in his Georgetown debut, grabbing 8 defensive rebounds and posting 5 blocks.

Men’s Basketball v Wisconsin Green Bay, November 11: The Hoyas followed up their Coppin State victory with a 92-58 drubbing of Green Bay (0-5), in which they shot 62.3% from the floor. Once again, Spears led the scoring for Georgetown, tallying 21 points alongside 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Other in-game standouts included Murray (19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds) and senior center Qudus Wahab (18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block). This game also saw a number of players get their first minutes of the season, and gave Georgetown a 2-0 record heading into their game against Northwestern on Nov. 15.